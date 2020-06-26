Peacock Rolls Out Show Video Trailers in Advance of Launch

Upstart streaming service Peacock provided audiences with a sneak peek of several of its original shows that will run on the service. which is set to debut July 15.

Among the shows previewed are Brave New World, a sci-fi thriller which follows the travails of a future Utopian society; and The Capture, a conspiracy thriller t hat looks at a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services, according to the streaming service.

Below are the Peacock series video trailers:

Brave New World

The Capture

Intelligence

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

In Deep

Lost Speedways

Curious George

Cleopatra in Space

Where's Waldo?