Peacock Rolls Out Show Video Trailers in Advance of Launch
Upstart streaming service Peacock provided audiences with a sneak peek of several of its original shows that will run on the service. which is set to debut July 15.
Among the shows previewed are Brave New World, a sci-fi thriller which follows the travails of a future Utopian society; and The Capture, a conspiracy thriller t hat looks at a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services, according to the streaming service.
Below are the Peacock series video trailers:
Brave New World
The Capture
Intelligence
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
In Deep
Lost Speedways
Curious George
Cleopatra in Space
Where's Waldo?
