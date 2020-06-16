Patti LaBelle to Host 'Greenleaf' Special on OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will air on June 16 a special, Greenleaf: Goin’ Up Yonder, in preparation for the show's fifth and final season, according to the network.

Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Patti LaBelle -- who appeared in Greenleaf as Christian motivational speaker Maxine Patterson -- the special celebrates the first four seasons of the drama series and looks forward to the show’s fifth and final season, which premieres on June 23, said the network.

Greenleaf stars Lynn Whitfield (pictured), Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans will appear in the special, according to OWN.