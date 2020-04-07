OTT Spotlight: CuriosityStream Well Positioned For Streaming Wars

Subscription-based streaming service CuriosityStream says it is standing tall amid growing competition on the digital SVOD platform. With its programming lineup of “factual entertainment”-based programming encompassing science, technology, and history, the John Hendricks-founded service has more than 13 million subscribers as it continues to build its appeal both domestically and internationally.

CuriosityStream president and CEO Clint Stinchcomb talks about the streaming service’s position in the evolving digital streaming marketplace in a new OTT Spotlight.