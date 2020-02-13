Netflix Sets Feb. 21 Debut Date for 'Babies'
Netflix will launch its unscripted series, Babies, on Feb. 21.
Filmed over the course of three years, Babies is a documentary series that explores the miracle of the first full year of life for 15 babies and their families through the pioneering work of leading scientists from across the globe, according to the streaming service, said the streaming service.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.