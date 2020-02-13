Trending

Netflix Sets Feb. 21 Debut Date for 'Babies'

Netflix will launch its unscripted series, Babies, on Feb. 21.

Filmed over the course of three years, Babies is a documentary series that explores the miracle of the first full year of life for 15 babies and their families through the pioneering work of leading scientists from across the globe, according to the streaming service, said the streaming service.