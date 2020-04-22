HBO Max Debuts Trailer Touting Content Library

WarnerMedia Wednesday rolled out a new video trailer for its upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which is set to debut on May 27.

This one is different from the one new WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar tweeted out Tuesday, which promotes the anticipated Friends reunion special and other originals shows that probably won't be ready by May 27 because of pandemic-related studio shutdowns.

The spot, which centers around the streaming service’s tagline Where HBO Meets So Much More, showcases the service’s programming and characters who will call the new streamer home, according to company officials.

“HBO is the gold standard in terms of premium original content, and audiences will continue to be drawn to the strength of that brand and the power of the library,” said Chris Spadaccini, Chief Marketing Officer, WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer in a statement “But HBO Max offers so much more than just HBO. We are establishing HBO Max as a place where all your favorite shows and movies intersect in unexpected ways. There’s a really fun attitude and personality to the campaign and each one of our ads has an element of surprise and delight.”