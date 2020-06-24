HBO Max Debuts Video Trailer for 'Expecting Amy'
HBO Max Wednesday delivered a first look trailer for its new documentary series Expecting Amy, which premieres July 9.
The three-part documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at the pregnancy of actress Amy Schumer while documenting the formation of a comedy special, according to the streaming service. Expecting Amy reveals the challenges of pregnancy, marriage and the execution of a stand-up special, said the service.
