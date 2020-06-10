Trending

HBO Max to Debut 'Doom Patrol' Second Season on June 25

Streaming service HBO Max has released a new trailer for the second season of action series Doom Patrol, which debuts June 25.

The series, which originally appeared on the DC Universe streaming service, follows the exploits of a misfit group of superheros. The series stars Diane Guerrero, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby and Joivan Wade.  