HBO Max to Debut 'Doom Patrol' Second Season on June 25
Streaming service HBO Max has released a new trailer for the second season of action series Doom Patrol, which debuts June 25.
The series, which originally appeared on the DC Universe streaming service, follows the exploits of a misfit group of superheros. The series stars Diane Guerrero, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby and Joivan Wade.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.