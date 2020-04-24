HBO Debuts Trailer for 'I May Destroy You'
HBO Friday debuted the official trailer for its new series I May Destroy You, which premieres this June.
I May Destroy You producer and creator Michaela Coel also stars in the six part series as Arabella Essiuedu, a famous internet writer who is forced to reassess everything in her life after being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, according to HBO officials.
The series also stars Weruche Opia (Inside No9), Paapa Essiedu (Kiri), Aml Ameen (Yardie), Adam James (Belgravia), and Sarah Niles (Catastrophe).
