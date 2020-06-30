HBO to Bring Back 'Room 104' for Fourth and Final Season
HBO in July will debut the fourth and final season of its drama anthology series Room 104 for a fourth and final season, the network said Tuesday.
The series, which tells a unique and unexpected tale of characters who pass through a single room of a hotel, will debut 12 new episodes beginning July 24, said network officials.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.