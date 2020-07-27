Freeform Sets August Premiere Date for ‘Love in the Time of Corona’

Freeform has set an Aug. 22 date for its new limited series Love in the Time of Corona, the network said Monday.

The four-part limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, according to the network.

The series stars Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell.

Episodes from Love in the Time of Corona will be available on Hulu the following day, according to network officials.