Disney Plus Releases Video Trailer for New 'Phineas and Ferb' Movie

Disney Plus Wednesday dropped a promo trailer for its original movie, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which premieres Aug. 28.

The movie, based on the Phineas and Ferb animated series, which ran on Disney Channel from 2007-2015, follows stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who was abducted by aliens, according to the streaming service.

Voice talent reprising their roles from the original series and movie include: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.