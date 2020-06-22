Disney Plus Releases Trailer for 'Hamilton' Movie

Disney Plus has released a first-look trailer for the film version of the hit Broadway pay Hamilton, which debuts on the streaming service July 3.

The film, which was slated to debut in theaters in fall 2021 but in May was moved up to launch on Disney Plus, was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016is and stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, who earned a Tony Award for his starring role in the play as Alexander Hamilton.