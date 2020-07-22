Disney Plus Offers Sneak Peek of ‘Marvel’s 616’ Documentary Series

Disney Plus on Wednesday debuted two promotional video clips from its upcoming documentary series Marvel’s 616.

The documentary series, which will stream on Disney Plus this fall, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe, according to the streaming service.

The first clip is from the episode “Higher, Further, Faster” directed by actor/director Gillian Jacobs, which shines a light on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion. The second clip is from the Paul Scheer-directed episode “Lost and Found,” following the actor and comedian’s eye-opening and hilarious journey to discover the “forgotten” characters of Marvel Comics, according to the service.