Disney+ to Celebrate Earth Month in April with Three Disneynature Films Premieres
Disney+ will recognize Earth Month this April with the premiere of three nature-themed documentary films, the streaming service said Thursday.
The films, all streaming on April 3, include Disneynature films Elephant, narrated by Meghan The Duchess of Sussex; Dolphin Reef, narrated by actress Natalie Portman; and Penguins, said the service.
Also debuting on Disney+ April 3 is In the Footsteps of Elephant,A Life on the Edge and Diving with Dolphins which give viewers behind-the-scenes access into the unique filmmaking process of all three films, said the service.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.