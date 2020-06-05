BET to Air Town Hall News Special

BET Sunday will air a primetime special focusing on the issue of social justice in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

The special, Justice Now: A BET Town Hall, will be hosted by journalist Marc Lamont Hill and will feature such participants as Stacey Abrams, anti-racism activist and teacher Jane Elliot, activist and co-founder of Campaign Zero Brittany Packnett, Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, Princeton University Hughes-Rogers Professor of African American studies Imani Perry, and Rutgers University scholar and activist Brittney Cooper, said the network.

The Town Hall comes on the heels of the network's June 2 Justice Now: A BET News Special as well as a scheduled June 19 BET News Presidential Forum in which the network has invited both President Donald Trump and Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden to discuss issues and concerns of the African-American community, according to network officials.

