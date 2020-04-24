BET+ Debuts 'Diggstown' Drama Series
BET+ has added a new drama series, Diggstown, to its lineup of African-American targeted programming.
The six-part series stars Vinessa Antoine as a corporate lawyer, who, after her aunt commits suicide following a malicious prosecution, decides to reconsider her priorities, according to the streaming service.
Diggstown is co-produced Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films, with Floyd Kane, Amos Adetuyi (Jean of the Jones), Brenda Greenberg (Being Erica) and Todd Berger (Wynonna Earp) serving as executive producers, said BET+.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.