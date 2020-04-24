BET+ Debuts 'Diggstown' Drama Series

BET+ has added a new drama series, Diggstown, to its lineup of African-American targeted programming.

The six-part series stars Vinessa Antoine as a corporate lawyer, who, after her aunt commits suicide following a malicious prosecution, decides to reconsider her priorities, according to the streaming service.

Diggstown is co-produced Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films, with Floyd Kane, Amos Adetuyi (Jean of the Jones), Brenda Greenberg (Being Erica) and Todd Berger (Wynonna Earp) serving as executive producers, said BET+.