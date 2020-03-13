Apple TV+ Touts 'Home Before Dark' in Preview Trailer
Apple TV+ has released the latest video trailer for its drama series Home Before Dark, which debuts April 3.
The series follows a young girl who moves from the city of Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury, according to Apple TV+.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.