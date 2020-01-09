AMC Sets February Return for 'Better Call Saul'
AMC will debut the fifth season if its drama series Better Call Saul on Feb. 23, the network announced Thursday.
The 10-episode fifth season will debut on Feb. 23, with a second new episode airing the next night, according to AMC. The Breaking Bad spinoff stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito.
