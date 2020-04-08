Amazon Prime Video Sets Trailer for 'Homecoming'

Amazon Prime Video Wednesday released a new trailer for the second season of its drama series Homecoming, which premieres May 22.

The new season stars Janelle Monáe, as a young woman who wakes up in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative, said the streaming service.

Returning to the series is Stephan James and Hong Chau, while Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack join the cast for its second season, said Amazon Prime.