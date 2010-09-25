TV Everywhere & Anywhere 2010
By BNC Admin
Top business tech leaders gathered on Sept. 22 for B&C/Multichannel News' TV Everywhere & Anywhere event at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Plaza in North Hollywood, Calif.
Panelists and attendees schmoozed during a networking breakfast before the morning's three panels got underway to determine what makes TV Everywhere tick.
Photo credit: Mathew Imaging
