Zucker Leaves ESPN for Diva

Video-on-demand provider Diva Systems Corp. has hired David

F. Zucker as president and CEO effective Feb. 22, the company announced.

Zucker joins Menlo Park, Calif.-based Diva from ESPN in New

York, where he was most recently managing director of ESPN International. He had spent 11

years at ESPN; its parent, The Walt Disney Co.; and its former parent, ABC Inc., which is

now part of Disney.

Diva president and chief operating officer Alan Bushell

will resign both positions. He will remain active with the company -- both as a board

member and in serving Zucker through new strategic initiatives, relationships with the

financial community and management development -- Diva said in a press release.

Zucker said he will use his international experience to

more actively explore global opportunities for Diva.

"The growth of digital tiers on cable operators

outside of the United States is beginning to pick up," he added.

"It's a great opportunity to grow a

business," he said of his new post.

ESPN's domestic operations already have a working

relationship with Diva. Through a licensing agreement announced in December, ESPN offers

VOD services such as fitness and motorsports.

Zucker said ESPN could offer some other interesting sports

applications, such as on-demand fishing shows for viewers who are actually out fishing

when the programs normally air.

Diva chairman and CEO Paul M. Cook will continue his role

as chairman, but he will relinquish his CEO title to Zucker.

A handful of cable operators currently offer Diva's

"OnSet" VOD service. That number is expected to pick up once VOD technology is

built into future-generation digital set-top boxes.