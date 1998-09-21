Zeglis to Cities: Were Committed

AT&T Corp. has begun wooing municipal regulators, as it

will need their goodwill once it completes its $48 billion acquisition of

Tele-Communications Inc.

As a first step, AT&T president John Zeglis spoke at

the recent National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors conference in

San Diego, where he vowed to honor all commitments contained in existing TCI cable

franchises.

"So for anybody who's been wondering, let me

assure you right now that if you're dealing with somebody in TCI who is responsible

for local franchise agreements and commitments, none of those change," Zeglis told

the NATOA gathering. "The people stay in place, and so do the commitments."

When pressed, Zeglis was even more emphatic, promising that

all obligations remain "in place and untouchable."

That was enough to prompt one skeptic to remark,

"He'll live to regret that statement. People are going to hold him to it."

TCI, meanwhile, remained baffled last week by a seemingly

nonexistent controversy over its plans to only seek transfer consents from municipalities

with franchises containing change-of-control language -- a standard industry practice.

As of late last week, a combined 4,000 Federal

Communications Commission Form 394s and informational letters had produced just eight

questions from local authorities.

"And for those few communities that have shared their

questions, we've responded," TCI spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said. "And

overall, we've found excitement and optimism to be more evident than concern."

The MSO contended that local agreements with "transfer

language" don't require municipal consent, since all franchises will remain with

TCI once the deal is completed.

"We hope and expect that if there are any concerns

about the consent issue, cities will talk with us to work through them, and not litigate

them," Marsik said.

Generally, support for AT&T's acquisition of TCI

appeared to be running high at the NATOA conference.

"I haven't talked to anybody who doesn't

want this deal to go through," said Nick Miller, a partner with Washington,

D.C.-based law firm Miller & Van Eaton.

Nevertheless, observers said, local regulators are drifting

into one of three camps:

Those eager to substitute AT&T for TCI;

Those worried that TCI's transfer policy leaves

them holding the bag over unresolved franchise issues with the MSO; and

Those worried about whether AT&T really wants to

be in the cable business, or whether it simply sees TCI as the quickest route back into

the local telephone market.

"Some wonder whether AT&T will respect their

franchises. Or is this just a telephone play, with AT&T looking for a trapdoor once

it's taken over the facilities?" asked one industry follower.

Zeglis tried particularly to reassure those in the second

category.

"If somebody says that the franchise agreement

requires a transfer approval, even though the system or license isn't being sold --

just the parent of a parent of a parent changing control -- we'll sit down and look

at the language and, if it's required, we'll go through the process," he

said.

David Olson, director of franchising in Portland, Ore.,

said Zeglis took an important first step by agreeing to listen to individual cities.

"I'm encouraged by that, because it's

appropriate," Olson said. "But the high road would be that if they're so

confident about the benefits of this deal, if they're so proud of it, why not go the

last step and submit it for approval?"

But for St. Louis regulators, whose approval will not be

sought, the speech provided little reassurance.

"I didn't hear anything that made me believe that

it's any more than the same old TCI line: 'We're going to tell you what

your ordinance says,'" St. Louis cable administrator Susan Littlefield said.

Littlefield added that she detected a "lack of

awareness of just how far TCI's service has to improve," which is an oversight

that could endanger some franchises at renewal -- a time when regulators will be able to

look at the local system's entire service history, and not just its record since

AT&T took control.

Olson agreed that based on TCI's position, AT&T

will not have a basis for a "clean-slate" argument when it comes time to account

for the MSO's service problems.

"They can't have a clean slate if there was no

transfer," he said.

Miller said some franchising authorities could take action

if they are not included in the transfer process, but he added that it's still early

in the game.

"But why wouldn't they?" he asked.

"We've seen it before. Now exactly how many will, who knows?"