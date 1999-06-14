Zee, Canal Plus Work on Indian Platform

Asian pay TV programmer Zee Networks is teaming with Canal

Plus S.A. to launch a digital pay TV programming package in India and Bangladesh this

September, according to an executive working on the project.

Zee Network managing director Bhaskar Majumdar said the

unnamed platform will use Canal Plus' digital technology, including its Mediaguard

conditional-access system and Mediahighway interactive-TV products. However, Canal Plus

will not hold an equity stake in the project.

"Our aim is to have a large direct-to-home (DTH)

package for India," Majumdar said. "But this is currently not allowed and must

wait for the Indian Broadcasting Bill to be passed. Meanwhile, we will launch what we call

a DTO service -- direct-to-operators -- which will offer around 14 to 21 channels,

initially to cable MSOs."

Such a service would resemble AT&T Corp.'s Headend in

the Sky in the U.S. or United Pan Europe Communications N.V.'s "EuroHITS"

service.

Majumdar said there are 70,000 to 80,000 cable operators in

India, including Zee's own Siti Cable, and about 20,000 operators in Bangladesh.

"This is the first step of the agreement. Zee and

Canal Plus are looking at working very closely together, with Canal Plus as a strategic

partner. They are looking at bringing their own channels into the bouquet," Majumdar

said.

Zee's four existing channels -- Zee TV, Zee News, Music

Asia and Zee Cinema -- will form the backbone of the service, and will be dubbed into

India's major regional languages, Gujurati, Punjabi and Bengali.

Zee is currently "channel shopping" in London and

elsewhere for additional channels, Majumdar said.

"Most of the English-language channels currently

available to India are American," he said. "However, India has grown up [with]

and is more comfortable with the [British] accent." High on Zee's radar are channels

from Granada Media plc, Flextech plc, Discovery Communications Inc. and the British

Broadcasting Corp.

Further down the road, and key to Canal Plus' involvement,

is the introduction of pay-per-view movies.

Zee has been involved in a cutthroat battle with Sony

Entertainment Television to acquire top Indian movies. Majumdar said Zee is increasingly

comfortable about securing access to the rights, especially for PPV product. However, PPV

services depend on the approval of DTH in India.