ZDTV Launches May 11 With Under 1M Subs

ZDTV, featuring programming focused on computers and the

Internet, launches today with limited cable distribution and no announced deals with any

direct-broadcast satellite providers.

ZDTV officials said last week they have closed carriage

deals with several smaller MSOs and systems: Cable TV of the Kennebunks; Clear Vision

Cable; Fibervision, a prospective overbuilder in Connecticut; Helicon Cable; Knology TV;

Pinetree Cablevision; and Rifkin & Associates Inc.

Those are in addition to ZDTV's previously announced

affiliation agreements with: Prime Cable of Las Vegas, with 319,000 residential homes;

Harron Communications Inc. in the Detroit area; Prestige Cable in Virginia; and TeleView

in Georgia. ZDTV, which is expected to cost $100 million to start up, has also struck an

alliance with the National Cable Television Co-op, which gives it a "hunting

license" to go after small MSOs the co-op represents.

A ZDTV spokesman said the San Francisco-based service is

not providing any subscriber numbers for its its launch. But the affiliates announced so

far don't appear to reach even 1 million households.

ZDTV is an affiliate of ZD Inc., the parent of magazine

publisher Ziff-Davis, which just went public and raised about $400 million. A ZDTV

spokesman said the network is abiding by ZD Inc.'s quiet period, even though at this

point it is only an affiliate of ZD Inc. and isn't owned by the company.

Harron will roll out ZDTV on expanded basic at its

65,000-subscriber system in Detroit that is undergoing a rebuild, said Linda Stuchell,

Harron's vice president of programming. She sees the network as an outlet to drum up

interest and support for Harron's coming services.

"We felt it [ZDTV] presents us with a marketing

opportunity," she said. "We plan to launch a cable-modem business this

year."

ZDTV said it has signed an affiliation agreement with

Rifkin, but Suzanne Cyman, the MSO's vice president of programming and strategic

planning, could not name any specific Rifkin systems where it will launch the computer

network this week.

Cyman said she wanted to get a look at the programming and

-- like Stuchell -- is eyeing ZDTV for markets where Rifkin plans to roll out

Internet-related products.

ZDTV will be taking digital as well as analog carriage, the

network spokesman said. ZDTV is offering cable operators equity in the network in exchange

for carriage.

ZDTV, which has an elaborate launch party planned for San

Francisco on Wednesday, does have a bevy of charter as well as launch sponsors on board,

including Charles Schwab Corp., Computer Discount Warehouse, Corel Corp., Dell Computer

Corp., Gateway 2000 Inc., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Micron, Microsoft Corp., Siebel Systems

Inc., Sun Microsystems Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc., Canon Inc., Earthlink Network Inc.,

NEC Corp., Packard Bell, Sprint Corp., Symantec Corp. and Web Street Securities Inc.