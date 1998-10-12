ZDTV Books Two Live Sponsors

San Francisco -- ZDTV is using its technical expertise to

take its advertisers into "new territory" -- live commercials.

Richard Fisher, executive vice president of the Ziff-Davis

operation, said the computer cable channel, with one-half of its programming slate made up

of live shows, will have two of its advertisers -- Onsale Inc. and Egghead.com -- running

"near-live" commercials on or about Oct. 15.

The lag time between the taping of the spots from the

companies' Web sites and their actual appearances on ZDTV will initially be mere

seconds, Fisher said, adding that proprietary software will enable the spots to go truly

live about one month into the campaign buys.

Both accounts will target online shoppers. Onsale is a

retailer that does interactive online auctions of computers and related equipment, and

Egghead.com sells discounted consumer electronics and other merchandise via several Web

sites.

For ZDTV, this is "a natural evolution," since so

much of its programming is live and interactive, Fisher said. Interestingly, however, the

clients' live spots will run on pretaped ZDTV programs -- Internet Tonight for

Egghead and Money Machine for Onsale.

The commercials will in effect be "convergence

advertising," Fisher said, since Onsale's commercials will incorporate live

online auctions from its Web site, while Egghead's will feature "real-time

information" about bargains in computer hardware or software, lifted from its

Internet sites.

For the sponsors, the concept not only fits nicely with

their retail businesses, but it also enables them to make creative fixes in their

advertising as their spots run through year's end, Fisher said, adding, "The

cost of creative is next to nothing."

Fisher would not say if ZDTV is charging a premium for the

live ads.

ZDTV won't begin pitching live spots to its current

roster of 30-plus advertisers, or to other prospects, until the first ones have been

running for a while, Fisher said.