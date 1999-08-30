Y&R Deal Nets CBS a SoapCity Stake

CBS Corp. will get a small stake in Sony Corp.'s

24-hour soap-opera cable network, and cable operators may be able to offer the

service's programming on a pay-per-view or "instant-subscription basis,"

officials said last week.

"We are having discussions with MSOs about alternative

ways of them distributing this product," said Michael Fleming, president of

Sony's Game Show Network, which is handling distribution for SoapCity.

"With digital set-top converters, operators will now

have the capacity to sell programming in ways we couldn't dream about in the

past," Fleming added.

Sony's Columbia TriStar Television Group -- which owns

SoapCity and GSN -- closed a deal with CBS for the No. 1 daytime soap, The Young and

the Restless.

Under that deal, CBS will retain the popular soap for five

years, in exchange for allowing Columbia TriStar to reair its episodes in primetime on

SoapCity on the same day they run on CBS.

In exchange for giving up exclusivity for The Young and

the Restless, CBS will receive a small, unspecified financial stake in SoapCity, which

it will split with its affiliate TV stations.

SoapCity is set to launch in January, as will its direct

competitor -- another 24-hour soap-opera cable network from Disney/ABC Cable Networks.

Like the CBS stations with SoapCity, ABC's TV-station

affiliates also have a financial stake in Disney's soap channel.

But Fleming said SoapCity is talking with MSOs about using

their digital technology and digital set-tops to possibly offer the Sony soap channel in a

unique manner, and not just as a traditional ad-supported basic network.

"We're positioning this service in a different

way," he said. "A lot of operators are looking for flexibility in how they can

retail it. They may want to sell it on an instant-subscription basis or as

pay-per-view."

Columbia had been offering time-shifted episodes of

NBC's Days of Our Lives to direct-broadcast satellite operator DirecTV

Inc.'s subscribers on a PPV basis. That 13-month experiment ended in late June, and

DirecTV deemed it a "successful run."

Daily episodes of the show retailed at a suggested price of

$1.49 each, or $4.99 for a monthly subscription.

Fleming cited the experiment with DirecTV as the kind of

arrangement SoapCity is discussing with some MSOs. "Quite a bit of time-shifting goes

on in this category," he said, referring to soap-opera viewing.

Columbia TriStar is still in negotiations with cable

operators, and it hasn't announced any carriage deals yet for SoapCity. Some of the

issues on the table are MSOs getting a stake in the channel themselves, as well as upfront

cash launch fees.

"We're talking to the usual suspects about many

kinds of [deal] structures for MSOs and end-users, including them possibly taking equity

positions," Columbia TriStar executive vice president Andy Kaplan said.

Program exclusivity has been a hot button with station

affiliates of the "Big Four" broadcast networks, and that was the case with CBS

and ABC as far as the two planned soap-opera cable networks.

As for CBS and The Young and the Restless, CBS'

affiliates felt they had no choice but to give up exclusivity or lose the hit daytime

serial.

"We were willing to give up exclusivity to keep [the

show]," said Paul Karpowicz, chairman of the CBS Affiliate Advisory Board and an

executive at LIN Television Corp. "And we'll share any upside with CBS on the

soap channel. Whatever CBS gets out of it, we'll get half of that."

In the past, broadcast networks such as ABC, NBC and Fox

has used retransmission consent as a bargaining chip to get carriage for their start-up

cable networks. But Karpowicz said Columbia TriStar won't be able to use the CBS

stations as a retransmission-consent offering to get SoapCity distribution.

"Retransmission consent was never part of this,"

he added. A CBS spokesman said the network doesn't discuss its retransmission-consent

strategy.

Kaplan, however, hinted that retransmission consent could

come into play later. "It was not a formal part of this agreement, but it is in

discussions with CBS," he said.

This summer, The Walt Disney Co.'s ABC reached an

accord with its affiliates that gave them a stake in its soap-opera channel in exchange

for the right to show same-day reruns of ABC soaps in primetime on the new service. ABC

won repurposing rights for shows such as All My Children, General Hospital and

One Life to Live.

Disney hasn't announced any affiliation deals yet for

its soap-opera channel, either. It is currently hunting for a general manager for the

channel.

Several cable operators said last week that neither Disney

nor Sony had pitched them yet on the two soap-opera channels.

"I don't know any cable operator who is crying

for a soap-opera channel," Prime Cable corporate director of marketing and

programming Pam Burton said. "I need to see the programming before deciding if it

should be digital or not. In the digital world, it might work."