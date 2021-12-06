YouTube TV Enters Promotional Relationship with Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications has become the latest telco to bundle YouTube TV with its wireline broadband service.

The Norwalk, Conn.-based telecom has only around 400,000 linear video customers left in its ranks, according to Leichtman Research Group estimates. But its nearly 2.8 million U.S. wireline broadband customers can now sign up for YouTube TV virtual pay TV service for $54.99 for the first 12 months, a $120 savings over the regular $64.99 price.

Notably, Google is currently discounting YouTube TV to just $14.99 for the first month if you purchase it directly.

A number of traditional linear pay TV providers bundle YouTube TV, including Verizon and WideOpenWest. Google hasn't released a subscriber count for its vMVPD in some time, but YouTube TV is believed to have more than 4 million subscribers and to be the biggest vMVPD.