YES Network Teams Up with Jomboy Media for App, Linear Content

YES Network said Wednesday that it has partnered with Jomboy Media to produce original content exclusively for both the network’s app and linear channel.

Jomboy is known for its breakdowns of baseball games and other sports -- especially its sometimes salty lip reading segments -- that have been popular with YouTube viewers. According to YES, Jomboy will produce its “distinctive style of original content” exclusively for the YES app, while additional content from the company will appear on both the linear channel and YES app. All of the programming will be promoted heavily on both the YES and Jomboy platforms and both companies will explore “new joint programming concepts,” according to YES.

Jomboy founder Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien and partner Jake Storiale were scheduled to appear on YES’ Yankees Hot Stove show tonight (March 23) at 10:30 p.m.

Among the programming that will appear exclusively on the YES app are Pitching Coach, a series where former Yankees great and current YES analyst David Cone pairs up with O’Brien and Storiale to provide Blitzball lessons. Blitzball is a backyard baseball game popular on Jomboy. Also exclusive to the app are select Jomboy Watch Party shows that will air in conjunction with select YES Yankees streamed telecasts, additional weekly content and other content to come.

For both the linear channel and app, Jomboy will produce Best of Talkin’ Yanks, a 30-minute best-of show culled from Jomboy’s popular Talkin’ Yanks podcast; and Toeing the Slab, 30-minute best-of shows from the podcast hosted by Cone, Justin Schackil and James Smyth. Jomboy will also make appearances across existing podcasts like Talkin’ Yanks and YES programs like Yankees Hot Stove.