Yankees, Nets Merge Companies

New York -- In a surprise move that could have significant

ramifications on the New York sports television markeplace, the New York Yankees baseball

and the New Jersey Nets basketball teams will merge their two businesses into one company.

The deal could set the stage for ESPN or another media

company, such as Time Warner Cable, to create a new regional sports network to compete

against Cablevision Systems Corp. and Fox Liberty Network's Madison Square Garden

Network and Fox Sports New York.

The new company, YankeeNets, will combine the business

interests of the storied New York Yankees baseball franchise and the up-and-coming New

Jersey Nets basketball franchise. Terms of the union were not disclosed, but the new

entity, which will allow both teams to be managed by their respective ownership groups,

will control the lucrative television rights for both teams.

Currently, both the Yankees and the Nets are under contract

with Cablevision to air their games on MSGN and Fox Sports New York, respectively. But the

Yankees deal expires in 2000, while the Nets deal ends after the 2000-01 season.

But the union will now allow the group to sell its sports

rights to the highest bidder, or develop its own regional sports network.

"Both teams together can do more than they can do

separately," said Lee Berke, senior vice president of the Marquee Group, a sports

marketing firm. "Neither could create a regional sports network by themselves, but

with 180 to 190 events throughout the year, they have that ability."

Already there's speculation that ESPN, which two years

ago unsuccessfully tried to launch a Southern California regional sports network, will bid

for the rights in an effort to establish a regional presence in New York. But an ESPN

spokesman would not speculate on whether the network would make a run at the rights.

"We look at all opportunities when presented and

whether it makes good business sense," said the spokesman.

The deal is a blow to Cablevision, which several months ago

was in talks to purchase the Yankees from owner George Steinbrenner. With ownership rights

to the New York Knicks basketball and New York Rangers hockey already under its belt, a

purchase of the Yankees would have given Cablevision full control of three of the seven

major area sport franchises.

Instead, Cablevision will now have to pay what is expected

to be major dollars for both teams' TV rights -- but especially the Yankees.

MSGN's current and unprecedented 12-year, $486 million Yankees agreement could go for

as high as $800 million to $1 billion.

"If the only thing they get out of this is a better

deal from Cablevision, then it would be considered a good [merger]," Berke said.

In a prepared statement, Cablevision CEO James Dolan said

the company has enjoyed "long-standing, productive relationships with both

organizations" and looks "forward to continuing those relationships in the

future."