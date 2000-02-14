WWF Leaves WCW Wheezing on Mat

Attempts launched last fall by Turner Broadcasting System

Inc. to revive its struggling World Championship Wrestling with new management and writers

have backfired.

WCW is posting its lowest ratings on Turner Network

Television since Ted Turner launched the outfit in 1995, and four WCW wrestlers --

including its champion, Chris Benoit -- recently jumped ship to the rival World Wrestling

Federation after a dispute with management.

Although WCW still has big-name wrestlers like Hulk Hogan

and Ric Flair on its roster, many of its most popular wrestlers are in their 40s and 50s,

and some have been sidelined with injuries.



The WWF, meanwhile, is posting its highest ratings ever on USA Network, thanks in part to

a younger stable of former WCW wrestlers who have become WWF stars in the past two years.

WCW's average 4.5 Nielsen Media Research rating for

Monday nights in 1998 edged out the WWF's 4.4 average on USA. But the WWF has built a

sizable lead since mid-1998, often more than doubling WCW's audience in recent weeks.

Last Monday, USA's WWF Raw Is War show pulled a

6.5 rating, while WCW Nitro generated a 2.7. USA averaged a 6.3 rating and 4.8

million homes for Raw in January, while TNT averaged a 3.1 rating and 2.3 million

homes with Nitro.

USA's Walker, Texas Ranger -- which runs

opposite WCW on Mondays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- beat the first hour of Nitro last

week with a 3.3 rating. That same night, USA pulled a 7.3 rating during the last

quarter-hour of Raw, when Benoit and three other recent WCW defectors appeared in

the ring.

WCW spokesman Alan Sharp said the company realizes that it

has a lot of work to do to win back fans.

"We're trying to create that exciting, compelling

programming that appeals to fans of all ages, but obviously, in the past few months, we

have not created the type of program that's attracted the largest majority of

viewers," he said.

Programmers at Turner recently cut Nitro by one hour

to a two-hour program, so it only competes directly with USA's WWF show from 9 p.m.

to 10 p.m. They also moved WCW Thunder on TBS Superstation to Wednesday from

Thursday, and that show no longer competes with WWF's Thursday-night show on United

Paramount Network.

Turner executives have made several personnel changes at

WCW in recent months. In September, Turner replaced WCW executive vice president Eric

Bischoff with Bill Busch. The next month, Turner recruited top WWF writers Vince Russo and

Ed Ferrara.

Russo and Ferrara scripted raunchy WCW shows featuring

female talent wrestling in mud and in evening gowns -- traditional WWF fare -- as soon as

they joined the company.

But the story lines were too racy, Sharp said.

"We're trying to appeal to fans of all ages but avoid content that's

offensive or likely to alienate viewers," he added.

Last month, WCW brought back writer Kevin Sullivan, who

helped WCW top the WWF's ratings in its early years as its lead "booker" --

the person who decides who wins and loses every match.

The move to cut back Russo's and Ferrara's

responsibilities angered Benoit and three other young WCW wrestlers -- Dean Malenko, Eddie

Guerrero and Perry Saturn -- who demanded that WCW either drop Sullivan or release them

from their contracts.

WCW released the four wrestlers the week after Benoit was

crowned WCW champ during a Jan. 30 pay-per-view event. The WWF signed the foursome

immediately, and they showed up the next week on Raw as "The Radicals."

"We cannot allow talent to dictate to management how

to run the company," Sharp said when asked why WCW released the wrestlers from their

contracts.

Dave Meltzer, publisher of weekly newsletter Wrestling

Observer, said the defections portend a much bigger problem for WCW: The company has

relied too heavily on older talent, failing to develop enough younger wrestlers, and the

prospects for recovery don't look good.

"It's a complete disaster area," Meltzer

said. "WCW, based on the talent they had two years ago, would be so hot right now.

They misused that talent in favor of putting on 45-year-old guys over and over at the

exclusion of the younger guys."

WCW's older talent "jealously guard their

turf," not allowing younger talent to shine, prompting many wrestlers to walk across

the street to the WWF, Meltzer said.

Indeed, Benoit and the other recent defectors expressed

that sentiment during their recent contract negotiations with the WWF, said Jim Ross, WWF

senior vice president of talent relations and on-air announcer.

"All of those guys expressed to me that they felt like

they were not going to get a fair opportunity to be the stars they all wanted to be,"

Ross said. "They didn't want any guarantees that they were going to be stars.

They just wanted a fair opportunity to move to the next level."

Ross said the four wrestlers took pay cuts to join the WWF,

but they have "performance incentives" that could see them earn more money than

they did at WCW.

Sharp insisted that WCW does plan to put a bigger spotlight

on its younger talent, but the older wrestlers -- which include 55-year-old Terry Funk --

remain crucial to their product. "We're trying to create the superstars of

tomorrow while highlighting some of the biggest names in professional wrestling," he

added.

While the WWF has five wrestlers over 40, WCW's roster

of talent over 40 includes Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sting, Brett Hart, Lex Luger, Funk,

Hogan and Flair.

Bill Goldberg -- another 40-plus wrestler and one of

WCW's most popular characters -- severed a nerve in his arm when he put his fist

through a limousine window during a recent show. No date has been set for his return.

Two of the WWF's most popular wrestlers -- Steve

Austin and The Undertaker -- are also out with injuries. And Guerrero, one of the recent

WCW defectors, will be out for the next five weeks with an injury.

WWF's recent Royal Rumble PPV event featured

two wrestlers who quit WCW in recent years, Cactus Jack and Triple H, in the championship

match. The event drew a 1.6 buy rate, while WCW Starcade, its most recent PPV

event, pulled a 0.32.

How does WCW plan to make a comeback? Sharp said it will be

a long process, noting that the organization doesn't expect ratings to rebound

overnight.

But he said WCW executives are looking forward to the

Westminster Dog Show, running on USA tonight (Feb. 14), as a good opportunity to win back

some fans.

USA plans to push back Raw until 11 p.m. in order to

carry the dog show, and WCW ratings have increased in previous years when USA ran the dog

show.

"We're looking at Monday's show as a good

opportunity to gain some foothold with our fans, and we look forward to a very exciting

show," Sharp said.

Busch and Brad Siegel, TBS Inc.'s president of

general-entertainment networks, who oversees WCW, both rejected interview requests.

Paul Armentano contributed to this report.