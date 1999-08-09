WWF Dodges Bullet Prior to IPO

As the World Wrestling Federation filed with the Securities

and Exchange Commission for its initial public offering last week, it got good news from

the Kansas City District Attorney's office: Prosecutors there will not serve any criminal

indictments after the investigation of the tragic accident at Kemper Arena that killed

wrestler Owen Hart.

Hart was killed during a May 23 pay-per-view event when the

cable that was attached to the harness lowering him into the ring snapped and he hurtled

50 feet downward. The incident was not shown live on the telecast.

At the time of the incident, authorities had speculated

that the quick-release mechanism in the harness was perhaps activated accidentally by Hart

or perhaps caught in his rigging or clothing. The district attorney's office could not be

reached for further comment.

This resolution gives the WWF and its chairman, Vince

McMahon, one less thing to worry about as he rolls out the welcome mat for Wall Street.

McMahon hopes to raise as much as $172.5 million to further brand-building efforts beyond

his weekly wrestling shows on USA Network, which consistently dominate basic-cable

ratings.

McMahon must still contend with the wrongful-death lawsuit

filed by Hart's widow and children in June, but for now, he is moving ahead as the WWF

hopes to garner a spot on NASDAQ trading under the ticker symbol "WWFE."

The S-1 that was filed with the SEC last week revealed that

the company intends to sell class-A common shares. The filing also confirmed that McMahon

currently controls all of the company's stock.

Underwriters for the IPO will include Bear Stearns &

Co., Credit Suisse First Boston and Merrill Lynch & Co. McMahon's spokeswoman could

not be reached for comment.

It is believed that McMahon may put a significant portion

of the proceeds from the offering into opening a WWF-branded casino hotel in Las Vegas and

a record label, among other projects.

Both the WWF and its chief competitor, Time Warner Inc.'s

World Championship Wrestling, appear intent on finding new revenue streams behind the

power of their respective brands. Earlier this summer, WCW president Eric Bischoff opened

the first of his wrestling-themed restaurants in Las Vegas, WCW Nitro Grill.