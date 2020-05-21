WWE to Air Memorial Day Tribute During 'Monday Night Raw'
The WWE will offer a special Memorial Day video tribute during its May 25 WWE Monday Night Raw telecast on USA Network, the organization said Thursday.
The short video offers a special tribute to the fallen men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, according to the WWE. Watch the WWE video tribute below.
