Wrestler Dies During PPV Event

Cable executives said last week that they were confident

wrestling events would remain programming mainstays, despite the controversy surrounding

the accidental death of a wrestler during a May 23 event on pay-per-view.

As law-enforcement authorities in Kansas City, Mo.,

continued to investigate the death of World Wrestling Federation grappler Owen Hart -- a

34-year-old Canadian known to fans as "Blue Blazer" -- they reported no evidence

of foul play or negligence in the incident.

During the WWF event at Kemper Arena, Hart was being

lowered into the ring when he plunged 50 feet to his death after a safety harness cable

snapped. The fatal plunge was not shown live on the telecast.

"It looks like the quick-release mechanism was

activated accidentally by Mr. Hart, or perhaps caught in his clothing or rigging,"

Kansas City Police Department spokesman Floyd Mitchell said last week. "We are

currently awaiting results of a test to make a better judgment as to how the release was

activated."

Immediately after the incident, there was intense

discussion and disagreement among WWF officials about canceling the rest of the event,

sources said. The WWF apparently got word of Hart's death before the event ended. But

a decision was made to complete the show.

Hart's bereaved family members raised questions in

interviews last week about the safety procedures at the ill-fated event.

After the incident, USA Network and Turner Network

Television went ahead with their usual Monday-night lineups of WWFRaw/War Zone

and World Championship Wrestling's Nitro, respectively.

USA's Monday telecast, which drew a 7.1 Nielsen

rating, was at times a teary tribute to Hart. The show interspersed personal tributes from

other WWF wrestlers with action in the ring.

The WWF also released a statement saying that Hart was

someone who "loved this business and lived to entertain both inside and outside of

the ring. He was a consummate performer and a legendary prankster."

The WCW said in a statement, "We are shocked and

saddened by this terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bret Hart and the

entire Hart family." Bret "Hitman" Hart, a WCW performer, is Owen

Hart's brother. WCW's Monday telecast registered a 3.8 rating.

It was unclear at press time how well the PPV event

performed. Some cable operators said the event was tracking ahead of previous In Your

House shows. WWF officials would not reveal buy-rates.

The WWF cancelled previously scheduled PPV replays of the

event.

The accident prompted some critics to question whether WWF

chairman Vince McMahon had gone too far with the spectacular stunts featured in his

programs. The organization previously came under fire for allegedly exposing overly

violent and sexual themes to children.

One of McMahon's sharpest critics is Bret Hart, who

left the WWF in 1997. His problems with McMahon were explored in a 1998 documentary by

Canadian filmmaker Paul Jay, Hitman Hart, Wrestling with Shadows.

According to Jay, Bret Hart's animosity towards

McMahon stemmed partly from the enormous pressure the wrestler felt to perform while

injured. For instance, 10 years ago, Hart broke his sternum and ribs in a match. After

that incident, according to Jay, McMahon cut his pay to $200 per week and rushed him back

into the ring.

Injuries are fairly common in professional wrestling, Jay

explained, because while the combatants are not trying to hurt each other, the

choreography generally requires some level of contact in order to make the action seem

more realistic.

But Hart's death marked the first time someone died

inside the ring in the United States or in Canada since 1969, according to Wade Keller,

publisher of Pro Wrestling Torch Weekly, a nationally distributed newsletter.

McMahon limited his comments in television appearances to

expressing shock and sadness, and he vowed to get to the bottom of what went wrong. He

could not be reached for further comment last week.

Through a WCW spokesman, Bret Hart declined comment.

For whatever reasons, pro wrestling has become a cultural

phenomenon and a key revenue generator for cable programmers and operators.

USA's and TNT's wrestling shows consistently

dominate the top 10 basic-cable programs in terms of Nielsen Media Research ratings. On

May 10, USA's WWF Raw and WWF War Zone garnered an 8.1 rating -- the

single largest audience for a regularly scheduled entertainment program in basic-cable

history.

Riding that trend, low-rated broadcast network United

Paramount Network aired a WWF event last month -- reportedly the first time a broadcast

network had shown wrestling in four years. The special, during a sweep period, performed

well, and UPN later said it would add a WWF show to its Thursday-night lineup this fall.

Wrestling events on PPV generated about $178 million in

revenue last year, out of a total of $241 million in event revenue. The category pulled in

more than $84 million in the first quarter of 1999 alone, out of $202 million in event

revenue, according to Showtime Event Television. Only big-name boxers draw better.

Industry observers said they believed the incident would

blow over, and it wouldn't have lasting repercussions for the WWF.

"It was an isolated incident," said one executive

at a large New York-based media-buying service, who requested anonymity. "Advertisers

that buy wrestling are accustomed to a certain amount of controversy. This incident should

not have any significant impact on viewer popularity."

"It certainly was a tragic event, but I don't

think the buy-rates will be affected at all," Cable One of Fargo, N.D., marketing

assistant Eric Lardy said.