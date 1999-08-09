WorldGate, Buckeye Ink Multiyear Deal

Trevose, Pa. -- WorldGate Communications Inc. announced

last week that it has entered into a multiyear agreement to deploy its service for Buckeye

CableSystem Inc.

WorldGate will offer Buckeye's subscribers in its system in

Toledo, Ohio, which passes 207,000 homes, Internet access and e-mail capability through

the TV set and the cable-TV infrastructure. The deployment is scheduled to roll out in

October and to be finished in 2001.

Buckeye subscribers will also get WorldGate's "Channel

HyperLinking" service.

"The ability to access the related Web site of the

television program [subscribers] are watching in less than five seconds with the touch of

the Channel HyperLinking button changes the TV-watching experience forever,"

WorldGate chairman Hal Krisbergh said in a prepared statement.

"We believe a large percent of our market wants

high-speed, low-cost access to the Internet without having to worry about their new PC

becoming obsolete or spending money on a second phone line to the home," Buckeye

president and general manager David G. Huey added.