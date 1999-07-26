Womens Networks Lose Execs

Two women's networks are undergoing management changes, as

the executive exodus continued at Lifetime Television and Oxygen Media lost a programming

official.

Bill Padalino, senior vice president of Lifetime, will be

leaving the network within the next 30 days. And Debbie Myers, Oxygen's vice president of

programming and development, has left that fledgling women's network, which Geraldine

Laybourne is launching in February.

Padalino, who had been at Lifetime since it debuted in

1984, will be the fourth top-level official to exit the network in the past few weeks, as

new president Carole Black continues her housecleaning.

Executive vice president Jane Tollinger, vice president of

research Barry Kresch and vice president of marketing Mary Pat Ryan already left. No

replacements were named.

Myers came to Oxygen from E! Entertainment Television,

where she helped to develop such hit shows as Talk Soup.

While Lifetime is fully distributed with 73 million

subscribers, it still needs a strong affiliate-sales chief to get carriage for its

fledgling digital service, Lifetime Movie Network.

LMN, which debuted a year ago, is now in only 3 million

homes, and it expects to be in 5 million by the end of the year. Black is reportedly

looking to reposition LMN and upgrade it.

Lifetime has other problems on the affiliate-sales side:

Several sources said its rate card to larger MSOs is low, so the network isn't generating

the kind of license fees it should at this juncture.

A Lifetime spokeswoman said the network doesn't comment on

personnel changes. Oxygen declined to comment on Myers' departure. Padalino and Myers

couldn't be reached for comment.