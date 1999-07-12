Woelfel Adds Web GM Duties

New York -- Scott Woelfel, a Cable News Network senior vice

president and editor in chief of CNN Interactive, was named general manager of CNNI and

CNNfn Interactive last Tuesday, assuming roles held by CNN executives who left or plan to

leave.

Meanwhile, Time Warner Digital's newly appointed CEO,

Richard Bressler, has tapped John Huey, managing editor of Fortune magazine, to

lead the charge at CNN parent Time Warner Inc.'s business and finance efforts on the Web,

according to an internal memo sent by Bressler.

Woelfel essentially takes over duties that were performed

by CNNfn vice presidents Craig Forman and Helen Whelan, who left last month to join an

Internet start-up, and by CNNI general manager Mark Bernstein, who is leaving to join

another Web site, a CNNI spokesman said.

Lou Dobbs, the former Moneyline News Hour anchor,

who also left to start an Internet site, was in charge of CNNfn, including its Web site.

Woelfel, a 14-year CNN veteran, was part of the original

team that set up CNNI in January 1995.

Time Warner has been planning to roll out five Internet

hubs, each comprised of content directly from Time Warner's other media properties:

general news; business and finance; entertainment; sports; and lifestyle.