The Wiz Showcases Modems for Cablevision

Cablevision Systems Corp. shifted gears last week in the

way it markets its "Optimum Online" high-speed cable-modem service -- at least

in Connecticut.

Following a relatively quiet, two-week "soft

launch" of DOCSIS-compatible 3Com Corp. cable modems at its The Wiz store in Norwalk,

Conn., the MSO began an aggressive multimedia ad campaign designed to promote the

product's retail availability and to encourage self-installation.

"We believe strongly in retail as the distribution

medium of choice," Cablevision vice president of interactive products Tom Hagopian

said. "We no longer bring a modem to your house in Connecticut."

Cablevision isn't the first MSO to market cable modems

through retail. Analysts have said most cable operators want consumers to purchase their

own hardware so operators can eliminate a capital expense from their books.

Self-installation also eliminates the need to roll a truck to every new modem customer,

potentially speeding market rollouts.

But Cablevision executives suggested last week that there

are consumer benefits to shopping at retail rather than scheduling an appointment and

waiting at home for an installer.

According to Cablevision senior vice president of retail

business Pat Falese, retail gives customers "a dynamically fun experience where they

can pick up information on new technologies."

In its first weeks at retail, Cablevision has found that

"the vast majority of customers" opt for self-installation, Falese said. She

added that the company positions self-installation as a benefit to new subscribers, who

can walk into The Wiz to buy a cable modem today and be online by tonight.

Of course, there's also a hefty financial incentive to

self-install. The Wiz sells a self-installation kit for $14.95, while professional

installation runs from $30 to $150, depending on whether an installer needs to open up the

PC, run cable from the television, or both.

Connecticut Cablevision subscribers may encounter rides of

up to 30 minutes to buy cable modems at either the Norwalk store or the new mall-based The

Wiz site in Milford, which opened last week to market the modems, Hagopian estimated.

Optimum Online customers who currently rent their modems

can continue to do so, but as new customers request service, they will be directed to The

Wiz.

Norwalk was chosen as the first retail site due to

Cablevision's near-ubiquitous DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface

Specification) plant in its Connecticut systems. Cablevision plans to bring Optimum Online

to The Wiz stores on Long Island, N.Y., before Thanksgiving.

"In the consumer-electronics business, we know 40

percent of the business happens in November and December," Hagopian said. "We

wanted to make sure we were there to capitalize on that."

Sometime next year, Cablevision will introduce its

cable-modem service in New Jersey; Westchester County, N.Y.; and parts of New York City.

Modem rental will not be an option: Optimum Online will go straight to retail as

Cablevision launches modems in new markets.

To support the cable-modem market and prepare for retail

sales of digital cable and telephone services, Cablevision has reorganized its company to

integrate The Wiz more closely with its telecommunications-services group. The stores are

being renovated to better display and demonstrate the new products.

In Norwalk, cable modems enjoy prominent real estate at the

front entrance of The Wiz, with live computer kiosks behind a modem-filled table right

inside the front door. There's also a second, larger demonstration area next to the

home-office department.

And further back, there's an Optimum-branded

"store-within-a-store," where Cablevision customers can not only sign up for the

online service, but also pay their cable bills or upgrade to a premium-movie package.

"It's a prototype for how we'll roll forward

not only with modems, but with digital cable, as well," Hagopian said.

One advantage that Cablevision has in owning both the cable

company and its retail partner is that all The Wiz stores selling cable products will be

fully lit with fiber. Some MSOs have had to rely on CD-ROM demonstrations for

cable-modem-service sales at their retail partners.

The Wiz's Norwalk store has 20 computer screens

connected to the Optimum Online service, each one offering full Internet access -- apart

from objectionable sites blocked out by filter screens.

Cablevision also made a conscious effort to put America

Online Inc.'s familiar service on all of its computer display models, Hagopian said.

Customers can sign in as guests on the AOL screens as long as they have their own

passwords.

"We want them to see that they can keep AOL" if

they want to, Hagopian said, adding that Cablevision also wants AOL customers to know what

the service looks like when operated at high speed.

Not only is AOL included on the in-store displays, but

Cablevision advertises the fact that Optimum Online is AOL-compatible in all of its

marketing materials, including its Web site (www.optimumonline.com). The MSO tells

potential subscribers that AOL charges a $9.95 monthly fee on top of the Optimum Online

costs.

Hagopian said customers opting to buy both AOL and Optimum

Online might not be paying more than they would for a dial-up service alone because many

dial-up customers end up paying for dedicated phone lines.

Cablevision is playing up the fact that Optimum Online

customers don't need to dial in with its marketing tag line, "Log on once for

the rest of your life."

Hagopian said the new ads that launched last week are tied

to Optimum Online's most extensive marketing campaign to date.

"One of the challenges in marketing this is that we

have to target geographically," he added.

In addition to heavy cross-channel cable spots, the

campaign will include local newspaper ads, direct-mail drops, billboards, train-station

platform ads, local radio and movie-theater ads at Clearview Cinemas, which is also owned

by Cablevision.

Hagopian said Cablevision started developing a specialized

retail-training course nine months ago to make sure Optimum Online customers had good

experiences in the stores.

According to early indications, the efforts are paying off.

"We're seeing very strong results out of the Norwalk store," Falese said,

declining to reveal specific numbers. "We're ahead of expectations for cable

modems and overall retail sales."

Optimum Online costs $29.95 per month for Cablevision video

customers who subscribe to anything more robust than a basic-cable package. Customers who

want the online service on a second computer need to buy an additional modem and pay an

extra $19.95 per month in service fees.

Cablevision is exploring the possibility of allowing

multiple computers in the home to be networked, but it still faces some technical issues,

Hagopian said.

The 3Com modem costs $299, with a $200 rebate good through

the end of the year.

Kinetics Strategies Inc. president Michael Harris, a

broadband-industry analyst, said it's important for MSOs to keep the cost of entry

low enough to help deploy cable modems before digital-subscriber-line services or

"free PCs" bundled with long-term Internet access take potential customers out

of the market.

Harris recommended rebates that lower the cost of entry

without lowering the perceived value of the hardware. "The key thing with the

Cablevision deal is that they're trying to establish customer loyalty and retention

before DSL comes to town," he said.