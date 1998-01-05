Without TCI, CBIS and CableData Eye98

Although the big story last year in information management

was CSG Systems Inc.'s coup in capturing Tele-Communications Inc.'s business,

the other major vendors in the field also moved forward with some new growth and new

products, executives said.

Cincinnati Bell Information Systems quietly gained market

share. When the telco subsidiary got into the cable business in 1995 through its purchase

of Information Systems Development Partnership -- which was owned in part by MSOs

including Cox Communications Inc. -- it inherited an 11 percent market share. By the end

of 1997, its share was just below 20 percent, said Mark Rohde, the company's senior

vice president of sales and marketing. CBIS supports some TCI systems in their rollouts of

telephony.

'We still see an opportunity to work with TCI, in

spite of the CSG contract,' said Tom Smaldone, president of CBIS' cable and

broadband-solutions group.

Part of CBIS' growth is attributable to its

development of a service-bureau environment for potential users of its Cablemaster

product. That opened the market for business from operators that want their computer

systems and maintenance off-site.

Executives hope to continue that growth in 1998 with the

commercial rollout of ICOMS, a convergence product. CBIS continues to strengthen its core

products through joint ventures or acquisitions involving software providers that can

improve CBIS' platforms.

One future product will be a program that analyzes local

demographics and predicts households with the highest possibility for churn, so that

operators can proactively contact them. Wireless operator 360 Degree Communications will

test this retention device in the next few months, and CBIS is seeking a second pilot

site, Rohde said. The key to the product is developing a statistically valid predictor, he

added.

Meanwhile, there was positive buzz on the Western Show

floor in Anaheim, Calif., last month about CableData's new products. That vendor also

introduced a service-bureau product for its InteleCable cable-plus-telephony product,

which is widely used in Europe. And the company previewed version 5.0 of its on-site

InteleCable software.

CableData displayed its much-anticipated graphical user

interface, which will allow customer-service representatives in call centers to quickly

switch between customers on its cable product, DDP/SQL, and InteleCable.

CableData also increased the functions available in

TechConnect, a hand-held system-access unit that allows field personnel to grab their

schedules, note job completions, order set-top-box activations and do field upgrades

without having to talk over the phone with dispatch personnel.