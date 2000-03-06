Wireless Ops Learn to Love Net

New Orleans -- Internet euphoria swept over the

mobile-wireless industry last week, ensuring that from now on, the pace of industry

transition to ever-higher-speed-data services will be dictated largely by events beyond

the control of individual carriers.

Top executives from Microsoft Corp., America Online Inc.,

Amazon.com Inc., Sun Microsystems Inc., Compaq Computer Corp. and a legion of

wireless-oriented start-ups descended on the annual Cellular Telecommunications Industry

Association convention here, where they told attendees their days of fretting over how and

when to facilitate better access to data services are over.

The solution: the compelling market advantages that go with

anytime, anywhere connectivity to the Web.

"Individuals should be able to receive the information

they want, when they want it and where they want it, without the sender having to be

concerned about the communication devices involved," Microsoft chairman Bill Gates

said.

The disconnect between Internet-industry ambitions and

wireless carriers' traditional perspectives on data-service issues was evident

throughout the three-day event, as carrier representatives continued to debate marketing,

bandwidth-allocation and technology issues that have dogged progress on data. Meanwhile,

Internet executives went about explaining why the Web was about to transform every facet

of the wireless business, no matter which strategies are in place.

For example, if the market expects flat-rate pricing for

access to the Internet, that's what it will get from wireless, Amazon.com CEO Jeff

Bezos said, adding that he takes issue with strategies that seek to "own the

customer."

But John Zeglis, chairman and CEO of AT&T Wireless

Group, expressing a widely held carrier view, said the model to follow is the one

represented by NTT DoCoMo Inc.'s "i-Mode" wireless-data service in Japan.

After one year, it is generating an average of $25 in added monthly spending per wireless

customer.

"DoCoMo has its service right where we all want to be

-- collecting revenues monthly by the bit from the customer and being able to collect

additional revenues from Web transactions and from what's generated in the content

sphere," Zeglis said.

In an exchange that further mirrored the gap in thinking

between the two sectors, CTIA president Tom Wheeler asked Bezos whether he agreed with

carriers that believe they must test the data waters with low-speed services until

consumers are educated to appreciate the advantages of higher-speed access. Such thinking

fails to appreciate the mind-set of the early adopters driving electronic commerce, Bezos

said.

"If you can provide a fatter pipe and a better

display, and all of those things sooner, rather than later, you're going to get more

customers, not fewer," Bezos said. "It would be a mistake to artificially slow

things down assuming that there's some sort of learning curve that can't handle

a faster progression."

Bezos predicted that within the next decade or so, his

industry might be doing "everything wirelessly. That's how big things can be and

why we and so many others are investing so much in this wireless future."

Amazon.com launched a wireless Web site that will deliver

content to client devices designed to interact with the Wireless Access Protocol and to

wireless devices that work with other access protocols, as well, ensuring the widest

possible distribution of its services to handhelds around the world.

Amazon.com president Joe Galli said the firm has devoted a

team of engineers and developers to preparations for the transition to broadband-enhanced

content on the assumption that "broadband will change many aspects of what we

do."

Early on, big online players have been aligning with

specific carriers to create branded portals as points of entry for e-mail, instant

messaging and data content, which generally has to be stripped of graphics and other

nonessentials in order to work with slow-speed links and small screens.

Microsoft introduced a new version of its "MSN

Mobile" service in conjunction with new distribution deals involving Nextel

Communications and AirTouch Communications Inc. Those carriers' wireless customers

can interact with The Microsoft Network's "Hotmail" e-mail service in real

time and gain access to many other wireless-configured components of the MSN online

service.

Microsoft also plans to configure forthcoming versions of

its "Windows 2000" operating system with software supporting point-and-click

connectivity to the Web via wireless phones and other devices, Gates said.

Not to be outdone, AOL struck deals with Sprint PCS and

various paging interests that will afford AOL subscribers access to AOL e-mail, instant

messaging and wireless-adapted content.

But the larger force behind the sudden surge of Web

presence in wireless is the de facto adoption of WAP as a means of configuring Web content

to the thin-client parameters required for delivery to handsets, regardless of

air-interface protocol. "This is happening right now, not in the future," Bezos

said.

If, as Bezos insisted, the wireless industry doesn't

have to worry whether demand will justify investment in network support for access speeds

beyond today's commonly used 14.4-kilobit-per-second rate, the challenge becomes how

to quickly meet market demand for higher speeds.

Here, Zeglis made it clear that he is in agreement with the

Web view, noting, "As long as we sit here and try to list what the killer

applications will be, we will fail."

Calling on the industry to "unleash the power of the

fusion of voice and data," Zeglis said this power would apply to fixed wireless, as

well as mobile, as a "natural evolution" of wireless providers' position in

the market.

While Zeglis said he could not discuss AT&T

Corp.'s fixed-wireless "Project Angel" because the company is in a quiet

period preceding the issuance of a new wireless tracking stock, he asserted that the

economics strongly favored adding fixed services to the company's existing wireless

infrastructure, given the fact that two-thirds of fixed-service costs are incurred only

when paying customers are signed up.

As previously reported, AT&T has begun contracting with

field engineers and other outside entities, and it is seeking vendors for its proprietary

fixed system in preparation for commercial launches later this year.

AT&T CEO Michael Armstrong has said that the company

will use fixed-wireless services in markets where it is unable to consummate

cable-transmission deals.

How fast the wireless industry in general will move to

higher-speed data platforms remains to be seen, but there is clearly new pressure from

carriers on vendors to come up with high-speed solutions sooner, rather than later.