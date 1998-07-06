Wireless Operators Reinvent Industry with Data

The wireless-cable industry is banking on data-delivery

services to breathe new life into its business.

So important are new applications like high-speed Internet

and voice telephony to the industry that its top trade group, formerly the Wireless Cable

Association, recently renamed itself the Wireless Communications Association International

(WCA).

Andrew Kreig, president of the WCA, said the recently

announced merger between AT&T Corp. and Tele-Communications Inc. emphasized the

importance of broadband in the home, adding that the wireless-communications industry has

"more immediate applications for consumers."

Whether wireless operators use their spectrum for video,

data, telephony or some combination of the three will depend on the market conditions of

individual territories, Kreig said.

Michael Whalen, vice president of finance and acquisitions

for MMDS operator People's Choice TV Corp. (PCTV), said data is "a completely

different market" than video. Cable and direct-broadcast satellite offer entrenched

competition. But because the data market is growing exponentially, it's easier to get

that business than to try to gain market share in a mature industry, he said.

PCTV commercially launched asymmetrical high-speed-data

services in Detroit and Phoenix, with plans to add Chicago later this year. The company

also has permanent authority to operate a two-way service in Phoenix.

"The highest and best use of our service is

multimedia, with an emphasis on two-way data and two-way voice access," said David

Sentman, senior vice president and chief financial officer at American Telecasting Inc.,

another struggling wireless-video operator.

"We feel so strongly about two-way services that

we've cut back on analog-video-subscriber growth," Sentman said.

He added that the company is not abandoning video

altogether, because it still generates revenues. "That's what pays the bills

today," he said.

ATI is seeking strategic partners to help further its move

to data, voice and Internet delivery.

"We're looking for telecommunications partners

that would benefit from wireless local loop -- the last mile to the home," Sentman

said.

In the meantime, ATI started the commercial rollout of its

"WantWeb" Internet-access service in Portland, Ore., and Denver and Colorado

Springs, Colo. The asymmetrical service -- much slower speeds upstream than downstream --

uses a telephone-return path.

In late June, Rocky Mountain Internet Inc. agreed to buy

the WantWeb service from ATI on a wholesale basis and to market it to its own customers.

ATI will continue to sell the service in Colorado Springs, as well.

In Eugene, Ore., and Seattle, ATI is trying out two-way

data and two-way, fixed, point-to-point telephony. It has not yet been commercially

deployed.

The industry had anticipated that the Federal

Communications Commission would give its thumbs-up for two-way wireless-data services in

time for the annual WCA trade show this week in Philadelphia. As it stands now, the FCC

has extended its comment period, and it may be another two months before the commission

issues a final ruling.

Kreig said the FCC wants to make sure that the public

interest is protected by ruling out possible interference problems with the spectrum that

is used for the return path.

Not all wireless-cable operators have an immediate need for

wireless-data services. Pacific Bell Video Services, for example, is affiliated with

regional Bell operating company SBC Communications Inc., which offers a number of its own

high-speed Internet services, using technologies such as ADSL (asymmetrical digital

subscriber line), ISDN (integrated services digital network) and T-3 lines.

"Because SBC has its own Internet product, we

wouldn't take business away from them," said Julie Dodd-Thomas, executive

director of external and regulatory affairs at PBVS.

She added that the Los Angeles basin, where the

digital-wireless service is offered, is so large that the company would have to give up

bandwidth devoted to its video product in order to serve everyone who wanted Internet

access.

"It's a marketing decision," Dodd-Thomas

said, adding that her company chose to focus on competition from direct-broadcast

satellite companies, which offer well over 100 video channels.

BellSouth Corp.'s BellSouth Entertainment continues to

monitor the industry's use of wireless spectrum for data, said its vice president,

John Hartman. "We have chosen at this point to dedicate the vast majority of our

spectrum to video," he added.

Hartman conceded that "data is going to be an

increasingly important component of any entertainment service to the home," but he

added that such data can be delivered through a number of technologies, and not just

wireless.

BellSouth currently offers its BellSouth.net

Internet-access service to its wireless-video customers in New Orleans and Atlanta.

Hartman said the services are not yet bundled together, although the company is looking at

doing so in the future.

Kreig said most wireless operators that offer data services

have already chosen to target commercial customers first, rather than residential

customers.

"The business market is extremely important,"

Kreig said. "You have both high demand and the ability to pay for it."

As with wireless cable, wireless-data services can't

serve everybody in any given market, due to line-of-sight constraints.

T. Lauriston Hardin, chairman and CEO of consultant company

Hardin & Associates Inc., said AT&T's deal with TCI isn't the key factor

pressuring the wireless-cable industry to push forward with two-way data services.

"The pressure is there whether or not the AT&T

deal is done," he said. "It's driven internally by their business

models."