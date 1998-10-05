Wireless-Broadband Cos. Eye New Rollouts, Greater Savings

Wireless-broadband technology moved one step closer to

commercial reality last week, amid new technology developments suggesting that ever

greater cost benefits are in store for this mode of access.

Teligent Inc. became the first entity to deliver services

to paying customers over two-way point-to-multipoint (PMP) transmitters in the

high-frequency spectrum region. The company is using a three-cell system connecting 19

customer-building antennae in the Wilshire and Westside areas of Los Angeles.

The network segment -- operating over the 24-gigahertz

tier, which Teligent is licensed to use in 74 major metropolitan areas nationwide -- had

been the test site in Teligent's preparations for commercial rollout of PMP systems

supplied by Nortel.

The service launch meets the company's target of

achieving initial commercial service over the Los Angeles PMP facilities. It also paves

the way for integration of such systems into other network segments where the company has

point-to-point services in operation, Teligent president and chief operating officer Kirby

Pickle said.

"As we have tested our initial point-to-multipoint

network in Los Angeles during the past few months, we've learned a great deal about

how we can maximize the efficiency of our deployment and our systems," Pickle added.

Pickle said the company, with more than 900 employees on

board, intends to have 15 markets in operation by year's end, including several with

PMP segments activated.

Meanwhile sources in Washington, D.C., signaled that the

lingering cloud over the regulatory history of Teligent's spectrum acquisition had

been dissipated in a conversation between Federal Communications Commission chairman

William Kennard and House Commerce Committee chairman Thomas Bliley (R-Va.).

Bliley had sent a letter in July, demanding further

explanation from Kennard as to how Teligent was granted spectrum blocks of 300 megahertz

to 400 MHz -- representing a fourfold increase in a shift of its licenses from 18 GHz to

24 GHz -- without a public proceeding.

Rather than replying in writing, as Bliley had requested,

Kennard called Bliley, a commission source said.

One source said Kennard had severely reprimanded the

officials who were responsible for some of the decisions, and Bliley was content to let

the matter drop, although he would "keep a close eye on how future decisions are

handled."

"Bliley's letter was taken very seriously at the

FCC," Commerce Committee spokesman Eric Wolshlegel said, adding, "The FCC has

committed to never engage in this type of behavior again."

Teligent's use of the Nortel PMP technology marks the

introduction of wireless delivery of bandwidth-on-demand in a fixed-service environment

using ATM (asynchronous transfer mode) technology -- a widely embraced approach to

providing fixed-broadband services over wireless-broadband networks.

But a new approach will soon be vying for attention,

representing the first time that a pure Internet protocol-over-broadband option has been

offered in the wireless domain.

The new "adaptive-IP" concept, to be offered by

San Diego-based start-up Ensemble Communications Inc., involves the direct insertion of IP

packets into TDM (time-division multiplex) slots for modulation over the RF

(radio-frequency) link. This avoids the bandwidth-consuming overhead associated with

cell-based configuration of packets in the ATM mode, officials said.

The use of TDM creates a "wireless bus," where

multiple users access a given frequency channel within the time segments assigned to them,

allowing each to receive a signal at speeds of anywhere from DS0 (64 kilobits per second)

to DS3 (45 megabits per second).

"Ensemble's technology will enable service

providers to offer a wide range of new revenue-generating services, such as voice over

IP," said Bill Stensrud, partner at Enterprise Partners, a venture-capital firm

backing Ensemble.

Ensemble, founded last year, has raised $6 million in

funding, and it is about to enter another round of financing, officials said.

The Ensemble system is designed for use in LMDS (local

multipoint distribution service) and other high-frequency classifications from 2 GHz to 42

GHz.

It also accomplishes high levels of bandwidth efficiency by

carrying downstream and upstream signals in a single frequency channel, thereby

eliminating bandwidth-consuming guard bands between the streams, said Rami Hadar,

president and CEO of Ensemble.

"We are using an adaptive version of time-division

duplex, which means that time slots in either direction are only used when needed,"

Hadar added.

As a third area of efficiency, the company has developed an

adaptive-modulation technique at the physical RF layer, which allows the system to shift

any given user's data stream to a lower level of modulation (fewer bits per hertz) in

instances of high levels of atmospheric or other interference.

Even though many users may be on a given frequency channel

at one time, the adaptive-modulation technique can be dedicated to the conditions of each

user by shifting modulation levels from one time slot to the next, Hadar said.

"Wireless offers an ideal bus-type architecture for IP

to ride on," said Carlton O'Neal, who recently left another LMDS supplier, Bosch

Telecom Inc., to join Ensemble as vice president of marketing and sales.

"This system is meant to support complete flexibility

in the allocation of bits to each user at a minimum cost in bandwidth, which translates

into a minimum cost to deploy the network," O'Neal added.

The Ensemble system -- which also supports operation in

other formats compatible with transmissions from customer premises, including ATM and

standard telephony -- will reach prototype stage by the second quarter of next year and be

ready for field trials by the third quarter, O'Neal said.

The company is discussing integration of its technology

with suppliers of IP-routing systems to add flexibility and cost-efficiency to the

wireless network, he added.

Another supplier, Ericsson Inc., is signaling its

intentions to bring wireless-broadband product to the U.S. market in a way that represents

the conservative end of the PMP options now flooding into the new market.

"We believe that the market opportunity in broadband

wireless is associated with delivery of carrier-class services that must be absolutely

robust and reliable," said Pekka Keino, product-line director for wireless local loop

at Ericsson's wireless-broadband-access group.

Rather than using QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) --

which delivers multiple bits per hertz, depending on the level employed -- Ericsson is

basing its PMP system on QPSK (quadrature phase shift key) modulation.

In Ericsson's channelization scheme, this will deliver

30 mbps per 30-MHz frequency channel, or "sector." Ericsson plans to showcase

the system in a trial in Dallas in the first quarter, Keino said.

Ericsson, like other suppliers, is discovering that the

LMDS market remains unsettled in the United States due to uncertainty among newly licensed

operators about how to build their businesses.

"Most people don't yet have a solid, concrete

plan, and many are still sorting through whether to go it alone or to partner with other

entities," said Janelle Twyford, strategic product-marketing manager in the Ericsson

unit.

With major manufacturers and an array of technical options

to choose from, licensees and potential partners, including major telecommunications

companies, have a lot to think about, Keino noted.

"Our message is that this is serious business that

represents a tremendous opportunity to meet demand for broadband if people make the right

technology choices," he said.