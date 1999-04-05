Wireless Advances Push AT&T, MCI

Recent advances in wireless-broadband technology are

reshaping the lineup of players pursuing nationwide rollouts, drawing Craig McCaw's

Nextlink Communications Inc., AT&T Corp. and MCI WorldCom into the competition with

the leaders -- Teligent Inc. and Winstar Communications Inc.

"We've seen a significant improvement in the

technology since the LMDS auctions were held," said Nextlink spokesman Todd

Wolfenbarger, in reference to last year's local-multipoint-distribution-service auction.

"We may have paid a little more [for spectrum] than we

would have then, but we believe that we've attained a great deal of flexibility to reach a

larger market at very reasonable costs," Wolfenbarger added.

Nextlink is now the biggest player in LMDS, which uses the

28-gigahertz spectrum tier. AT&T and WinStar are operating at 38 GHz, Teligent at 24

GHz and MCI WorldCom at 2.5 GHz.

But all of them are tapping the same types of technical

advances that allow carriers to deliver point-to-multipoint interactive services of every

description in a highly flexible, user-friendly manner without having to connect users to

high-speed landlines.

Nextlink recently acquired the 1.15-GHz LMDS A-block

licenses to 39 markets, representing a population (POPs, or units of population) of 98

million people, from the leading LMDS-auction winner, a start-up called WNP Communications

Inc.

Nextlink paid WNP $542.1 million for the licenses and

another $152.9 million in license fees to the Federal Communications Commission for the

A-block licenses and for one B-block license at 150 megahertz.

Nextlink also took full control of 13 additional A-block

and 29 B-block LMDS licenses by buying out Nextel Communications' 50 percent interest in

the two companies' joint wireless-broadband venture, NextBand.

These holdings give Nextlink 1.15 GHz of spectrum to use in

territories covering approximately 95 percent of the POPs in the top 30 markets, which is

far more spectrum per market than its rivals have in most of their markets.

At the same time, like AT&T and MCI WorldCom, Nextlink

is using fixed wireless links to extend local market coverage from a base of fiber rings

interconnected by a long-haul fiber backbone.

"The ability to combine fiber and wireless to reach

small and medium-sized businesses gives us an enormous advantage over companies that are

either all-wireline or all-wireless," Wolfenbarger said. In the wireline mode, he

noted, the company can cost-justify building fiber out to buildings only about one-quarter

of a mile from the rings, leaving it to lease T-1 facilities from telcos for deeper reach

into the market if it didn't have the wireless broadband.

"Wireless gives us buildings two-and-a-half miles away

from our rings and allows us to own the facilities," he said.

Eventually, he added, the company will be able to extend

its reach deeper, possibly moving fiber to the first points of wireless connection as the

revenue streams build and shifting the wireless transmitters further out to encompass ever

more territory.

A similar strategy appears to be taking shape at AT&T,

although officials refused to discuss details.

Sources said the carrier is making use of the advances in

wireless technology that it has achieved through its "Project Angel"

development, which has largely been focused on expanding the capacity and performance of

wireless operations at the cellular and personal-communications-services spectrum levels.

AT&T's Business Services unit has amassed licenses that

allow it to use at least 100 MHz of spectrum in 305 markets to deliver the package of

switched-voice, frame-relay, asynchronous-transfer-mode and Internet-protocol services

envisioned in its recently announced Integrated Network Connection plan.

Much of this spectrum was acquired with its purchase of

Teleport Communications Group, which earlier had acquired 38-GHz license holder

BizTel.AT&T has been using point-to-point wireless connections at 38 GHz to quickly

connect customers that aren't immediately reachable via wireline facilities, said Roger

Cawley, a spokesman for AT&T Business Services.

Now, Cawley said, AT&T is evaluating

point-to-multipoint systems for delivering fixed dedicated services from transmitters over

market areas measuring about three miles in diameter. "We're probably looking at the

machines coming out of beta-testing at Lucent [Technologies]," he added.

While AT&T has acquired more than one 100-MHz license

in some markets, including New York, it has less bandwidth to work with than Teligent and

WinStar, which have spectrum allocations averaging 400 MHz and 500 MHz, respectively, in

their major markets. AT&T also, of course, has far less to work with than Nextlink

does.

MCI WorldCom -- which is reportedly acquiring the rights to

spectrum held by wireless cable operators for delivery of two-way telecommunications and

data services -- will have up to 180 MHz to use.

MCI WorldCom would also enjoy the advantage of being able

to reach more customers per transmitter, due to the longer reach of signals at the 2.5-GHz

MMDS (multichannel multipoint distribution service) frequency tier.

AT&T's Project Angel technology -- originally developed

for use at the PCS spectrum tier at 1.9 MHz -- can be used to accomplish much higher data

rates over a given slice of raw wireless bandwidth than is possible with the platforms

used by these other wireless carriers, said a source familiar with AT&T's thinking.

"They are just waiting for the Project Angel

development phase to be completed, and then they'll be able to move ahead with a very

robust, bandwidth-efficient platform at 38 GHz," the source said.

AT&T chairman and CEO C. Michael Armstrong said two

weeks ago that Project Angel was on track with plans for a large market test later this

year and, if all goes well, commercial rollout beyond that point.

Armstrong made no reference to frequency levels. But he was

assumed to be referring to the known plans for applications at 1.9 MHz, which can be used

to provide high-speed-data and IP-telecommunications services in competition with cable

companies that don't join the AT&T Broadband & Internet Services alliance.

A spokesman for AT&T Wireless Services, which has been

overseeing the highly secretive Project Angel effort, denied that any thought was being

given to use of the technology at the 38-GHz tier.

But former AT&T Business Services president Robert

Annunziata, who recently left AT&T to join Global Crossing Ltd., mentioned to

reporters at the ComNet conference in January that the company was weighing the use of

Project Angel technology in conjunction with the INC initiative.

Tom Holub, a senior spokesman who worked closely with

Annunziata, said AT&T is "playing all across the lot with Project Angel."

Holub said company interest in applying the technology for

a variety of applications beyond the original PCS strategy was driven by the fact that

"the cost points are dropping and, as a result, it's becoming more and more

viable."

Holub declined to go into further detail or to discuss

plans for using the 38-GHz wireless band.

As is the case with Nextlink and MCI, deploying

wireless-broadband technology in the point-to-multipoint mode would give AT&T a much

faster means of connecting customers than would be possible if it used only fiber or

copper lines.