Wired2K Western Show Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 14



11 a.m. - 6:30.p.m.

Registration Open

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Global Summit- Open Sessions





1 p.m.

Open Session



International Cable:



Follow the Money



Room 406



Moderator:



Bill Mahoney



Associate Publisher

Multichannel News International

2 p.m.



Open Session

Technology Update:



The World View



Room 406



Moderators:



Rex Porter



Editor

Communications Technology



Alex Swan



Editor

International Cable



Speaker:



Richard R. Green



President and CEO



Cable Television Laboratories Inc.

3 p.m.

Latin American Roundtables

Tapping Into Ad Dollars

Room 404

Speakers:

Ashley Marable

VP, Advertising Sales

Fox Latin America

Eduardo Ruiz

President

The Weather Channel

Latin America

Bring On the New Revenue

Room 404

Speaker:

Howard Gladstone

President

Gladstone Strategic Marketing

May I Help You?

Room 404

3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Plenary General Session

Wired2K: Silicon

Valley Goes Cable

Room 408

Moderator:

Jim Louderback

VP and Editorial Director/

On-Air Personality, ZDTV

Speakers:

C.J. Fredericksen

Director, Advanced Television

Enhancement Forum

Director, Industry Marketing Manager,

Home Products Group

Intel Corp.

Phil Goldman

General Manager, TV Platforms

Microsoft Corp.

Larry Lux

CEO

Pseudo Programs

Avram Miller

CEO

The Avram Miller Co.

Mark Porter

VP, Interactive Television

Oracle Corp.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Registration Open

9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Opening General Session

Concourse Hall

Welcome Remarks:

William K. Geppert

Chairman

California Cable Television Association

VP and General Manager

Cox Communications Inc.

Speaker:

Robert Sachs

President

National Cable Television Association

Wired2K: A Cable Odyssey

Moderator:

Jeff Greenfield

Senior Analyst

Cable News Network

Speakers:

Michael Bloomberg

President and CEO

Bloomberg L.P.

Barry Diller

Chairman and CEO

USA Networks Inc.

R.E. "Ted" Turner

Vice Chairman

Time Warner Inc.

10:30 a.m.

Exhibition Grand Opening

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Exhibits Open

1 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Concurrent Sessions

Watch Cable Enable:

Selling in the Digital World

Room 408A

Moderator:

Channing Dawson

Senior VP, New Media

Home & Garden Television

Speakers:

David Kaiser

CEO and Founder

B3TV

Tim Krass

Senior VP

Affiliate Sales and Marketing

Intertainer Inc.

Patti Marciano

Manager, Bundling and E-Commerce

Cox

William E. Pence

Director of Development and

Customer Pilots, Internet Media

IBM Corp.

The Rules of the Game

Room 409

Moderator:

Frank Deford

Senior Contributing Writer

Sports Illustrated

Speakers:

Andy Dolich

Executive VP, Sports Marketing

Tickets.com Inc.

Chris Meyers

Anchor, Fox Sports News

Host, NFL This Morning

Jack Williams

President and CEO

Comcast SportsNet

Delivering Dialtone:

Cable's New Connection

Room 408B

Moderator:

Ann Burr

Executive VP

Time Warner Cable

Speakers:

Lois A. Hedgpeth

President, Pacific and Western Region,

Consumer Marketing Division

AT&T Corp.

Jim Lakin

VP and Chief Marketing Officer

Arris Interactive LLC

Dee Dee Nye

VP, Cable Communications

Lucent Technologies

Carmelo Tillona

Senior VP, Corporate Development

Le Groupe Vidéotron Ltée

Competitive Strategies

For the Millennium

Room 404

Moderator:

Katherine Lewis

Senior VP,

Strategic Market Planning

Cablevision Systems Corp.

Speakers:

Steven E. Apodaca

Director, Strategic

Business Initiatives

AT&T Broadband

& Internet Services

William S. Lindquist

Marketing Director

Cablevision

Jimmy Schaeffler

Chairman and CEO

The Carmel Group

Protecting Rights

Around the World

Room 402

Moderator:

Daniel Waggoner

Partner

Davis, Wright, Tremaine, LLP

Speakers:

Susan P. Cronin

Intellectual-Property

Rights Coordinator

U.S. Department of State

Scott Martin

Senior VP

Intellectual Property and

Associate General Counsel

Paramount Pictures Corp.

David Nimmer

Counsel

Irell & Marella

Mary Pittelli

President and COO

Television Association of

Programmers, Latin America

CPUC Roundtable

Room 405

Facilitator:

Richard Smith

Director of Regulatory Affairs

Cox

Speakers:

Gretchen Dumas

Attorney

California Public

Utilities Commission

Technical Session-

IP-Telephony Update

Room 411, Theatre

Moderator:

Justin Junkus

President

KnowledgeLink

Speakers:

J.R. Anderson

VP of Applied Technologies

High Speed Access Corp.

John T. Chapman

System Architect

Cable Products and Solutions

Cisco Systems Inc.

Greg Dubberly

Principal Engineer

Scientific-Atlanta Inc.

2:30 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Concurrent Sessions

Cable Brings the

Smart Home

Room 404

Moderator:

Tracy Swedlow

President

InteractiveTV Today

Speakers:

Teri Lasley

Broadband-Development Manager,

Intel Architecture Labs

Intel

Kimberly Toonen

VP, New Business Development

Cox

Packaging the Goods:

Bundling Broadband Services

Room 409

Moderator:

Joseph Rooney

VP, Marketing

Cox

Speakers:

Grant Gabrielson

VP, Product Management

CSG Systems Inc.

Keely McGeehan

VP, High Speed Data and

Digital Telephone Services

MediaOne Group Inc.

David Van Valkenburg

Senior VP

MediaOne

Former Chief Executive

Telewest Communications plc

Let the Music Play

Room 408B

Moderator:

Bruce Haring

High-Tech Reporter

USA Today

Speakers:

David Goldberg

CEO

LAUNCH Media Inc.

Stephen McMahon

Director, Road Runner Services

Time Warner Cable,

San Diego Division

Fred Seibert

President

MTV Networks Online

Chairman

MTVi

Advertising Gets Active

Room 406

Moderator:

Joseph W. Ostrow

President and CEO

Cabletelevision Advertising

Bureau

Speakers:

Billy Farina

VP, Advertising Sales

Cox

James J. Porçarelli

Director, Client Services

MediaCom/Grey Advertising

Kent Valandra

Executive VP,

General Manager of New Media

Western Initiative

Media Worldwide

Susan Whiting

General Manager, National Services

Nielsen Media Research

Where We've Been; Where We're Going

Room 403B

Moderator:

Spencer R. Kaitz

President and General Counsel

CCTA

Speakers:

Ann Burr

Executive VP

Time Warner Cable

Kate McEnroe

President

AMC Networks

Maggie Wilderotter

President and CEO

Wink Communications Inc.

The Operator/Programmer Dance:

Fewer Partners, Different Steps?

Room 408A

Moderator:

Louis A. Borrelli Jr.

Speakers:

Carole Black

President and CEO

Lifetime Entertainment Services

Matt Bond

Executive VP, Programming

AT&T Broadband

President, Satellite Services

Headend in the Sky

Larry Divney

President and CEO

Comedy Central

Larry Wangberg

Chairman and CEO

ZDTV

The View from the Hill:

Washington Insiders on Cable

Room 402

Moderator:

Jerry Yanowitz

VP, Federal Affairs

CCTA

Technical Session: Regulatory Update

Room 411, Theatre

Moderator:

Stephen Ross

Society of Cable and

Telecommunications Engineers

Of Counsel

Ross and Hardies

Speakers:

Wendell Bailey

VP for Advanced

Cable Technology

NBC Cable

William Check

VP of Science and Technology

NCTA

John Wong

Chief, Engineering and

Technical Services Division,

Cable Services Bureau

FCC

Thursday, Dec.16

8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Registration Open

8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

General Session Concourse Hall

Welcome:

Spencer R. Kaitz

President and General Counsel

CCTA

Special Address:

William Kennard

Chairman

FCC

Wired2K: The New Frontier

Moderator:

Ben Stein

Commentator, "Indecision 2000"

Host, Turn Ben Stein On

Comedy Central

Speakers:

Paul Bosco

VP and General Manager,

Cable and Wireless

Product and Solutions

Cisco

Mark Cuban

Founder and Former President

Broadcast.com Inc.

Kim LeMasters

Chairman and CEO

Replay Networks Inc.

John C. Malone

Chairman

Liberty Media Group

10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Exhibits Open

10:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Concurrent Sessions

Analyze This!

Room 408B

Moderator:

John Higgins

Deputy Editor

Broadcasting & Cable

Speakers:

Richard A. Bilotti

Managing Director, Equity Research

Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co.

Barry Kaplan

Managing Director

Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Lawrence F. Marcus

VP, New Media Research

Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown

Data Mining in the High-Tech World

Room 408A

Moderator:

Susan E. McLaughlin

VP, Database and Internet Marketing

Charter Communications

Speakers:

Steve Abraham

Managing Partner - Global

Entertainment/Media Consulting

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Paul Mitchell

Senior Group Manager,

Interactive Television

Microsoft

David M. Newman

Senior Attorney

Western Region, San Francisco

Federal Trade Commission

L.A. Case Study: Pulling

The Plug on Public Access?

Room 402

Moderator:

William J. Rosendahl

VP, Operations, Southern

California Region

Adelphia Communications Corp.

Speakers:

Robin Gee

Board Member

Los Angeles Cable Television

Access Corp.

Alex Padilla

Council Member

City of Los Angeles

7th District

Perry C. Parks III

VP, Government and Public Affairs

MediaOne

Tracy Westen

President, Center for

Governmental Studies

President, The Democracy Network

Broadbanding Your Brand

Room 404

Moderator:

Billy Pittard

CEO/President

Pittard Sullivan

Speakers:

Richard Gingras

VP, Programming and

Editor in Chief

Excite@Home Corp.

Mark Hardie

Senior Analyst,

New Media Research

Forrester Research Inc.

Greg Moyer

President, Regional Programming

Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.

Douglas P. Seserman

Senior VP, Marketing

AT&T Broadband

Front-Line Staff: The Next Generation

Room 406

Moderator:

Michael Dyer

VP, Training and

Organizational Development

Cox

Speakers:

Beth Arnholt

Senior Director of Recruitment

Comcast Cable Communications Inc.

Kimberly Edmunds

VP, Customer Service

Cox

Kevin Marvel

Director, Employment and Services

General Instrument Corp.

George C. Simon Jr.

Senior VP, Training and Education

AT&T Broadband

Competition.fcc: Connecting

The Telecom Policy Dots

Room 409

Moderator:

Jerry Yanowitz

VP, Federal Affairs

CCTA

Speakers:

Rick Chessen

Senior Legal Advisor to

Commissioner Tristani

FCC

David Goodfriend

Legal Advisor for

Commissioner Ness

FCC

Marsha McBride

Senior Legal Advisor for

Commissioner Powell

FCC

Thomas C. Power

Senior Legal Advisor to

Chairman Kennard

FCC

Technical Session:

In-Home Networks

Room 411, Theatre

Moderator:

Alan Babcock

Director of Training Development

SCTE

Speakers:

John J. Downey

Training Development Engineer

Wavetek Wandel Goltermann

Anthony Filanowski

Senior Proposal Administrator,

Systems Marketing

GI

Jack Holloway

Chief Technology Officer,

Home Networking Business Unit

Broadcom Corp.

12 Noon - 1:30 p.m.

Luncheon - Petree Hall, West Hall

Special Address:

Susan Ness

Commissioner

FCC

Hollywood Goes Digital

Moderator:

Roger Ebert

Film Critic

Chicago Sun-Times

Speakers:

Joe Cantwell

Executive VP, New Media

Bravo Networks

Brad Hunt

Chief Technology Officer

Motion Picture Association of America

Ken Williams

President

Sony Pictures

Digital Studios Division

1:45 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Concurrent Sessions

Managing the Flow

of the Pipeline

Room 409

Moderator:

Leslie Ellis

Senior Technology Analyst

Paul Kagan Associates Inc.

Speakers:

Jim Chiddix

Chief Technical Officer

Time Warner Cable

Mark Coblitz

VP, Strategic Planning

Comcast Corp.

Tony Werner

Executive VP, Engineering

& Technical Operations

Chief Technology Officer

AT&T Broadband

Your Constituent Is My Customer:

Let's Stand and Deliver

Room 402

Moderator:

John Wolfe

VP

Government and Public Affairs,

New England Operations

Cox

Speakers:

Daryl Anderson

Executive Director

Office of Cable TV and

Telecommunications

Randy Fisher

VP Legal Affairs and General Counsel

Adelphia

Paul Janis

Acting Assistant General Manager

Information Technology Agency

City of Los Angeles

Susan Bitter Smith

Executive Director

Arizona Cable

Telecommunications Association

Narrowing Your Target in a

Broadband Universe: Shooting

For a Specific Audience

Room 406

Moderator:

David Harris

VP

Marketing, Sales and

New Business Development

Cox

Speakers:

Jane Alexander Bulman

National Marketing Director

Comcast

Judy Girard

Senior VP

Programming and Content Development

Scripps Networks

Joseph P. Lawson

VP of Marketing

Bresnan Communications

Jeff Valdez

Co-Chairman

Si TV

The Really New Revenue Streams

Room 404

Moderator:

Michael K. Fleming

President

Game Show Network

Speakers:

Maggie Bellville

Senior VP

Cox

Robert Clasen

Chairman and CEO

ICTV Inc.

Brian Graden

Executive VP, Programming

MTV Networks

Michael S. Willner

President

Insight Communications Co. Inc.

CPUC Roundtable

Room 405

Moderator:

Bob Kargoll

Regulatory Director

AT&T Corp.

Speakers:

Alfred Fa'arman

Senior Engineer

California PUC

Ira Kalinsky

Attorney

California PUC

Helen Mickiewicz

Attorney

California PUC

Technical Session: How Are

We Doing in Reverse?

Room 411, Theatre

Moderator:

Steve Allen

Western Sales Engineer

TVC Technology Center/Region 1 Director

SCTE

Speakers:

John Hickman

Network Operations Manager

Cox

Mark Millet

Senior System Architect,

Broadband Networks

Cisco

Kevin Wilkes

VP/Managing Director,

Network Systems Integration

WorldBridge Broadband Services Inc.

3:15 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Concurrent Sessions

Truly Cable-Ready: Creating the

Smartsystem Connections

Room 404

Moderator:

Terry Shaw

Senior Advisor, Network Systems

CableLabs

Speakers:

Don Apruzzese

Director of Business Development

ShareWave Inc.

Glenn Edens

VP, Broadband Technology

AT&T

Ben Manny

Director, Residential Communications

Intel

Todd Thibodeaux

VP and Senior Economist

Market Research

Consumer Electronics Association

Mastering the Digital Domain

Room 406

Moderator:

Robert A. Stengel

Principal

Continental Consulting Group LLC

Speakers:

Steven R. Bouchard

VP, Video-Product Marketing

MediaOne

Kathleen A. Dore

President

Bravo Networks

Lynne E. Elander

Director, Product Development

Cox

Bill Goodwyn

Executive VP, Affiliate

Sales and Marketing

Discovery Networks U.S.

Going Retail: Boxes & Beyond

Room 409

Moderator:

Daniel Hillen

VP, Sales Channel Development

MediaOne

Speakers:

Dick Day

Corporate VP and General Manager,

Multimedia Market Division

Motorola Inc.

David R. Martella

VP, Business Development

And Emerging Technologies

RadioShack

Peter Roberts

Director of Alternate Channels and Retail

AT&T Broadband

Technical Session :

DOCSIS 1.X -Where

Are We and Where

Are We Going?

Room 411, Theatre

Moderator:

Donna Brune

Director of Global

Operator Marketing,

Cable-Access Division

3Com Corp.

Speakers:

Mike Bailey

Manager, Information Technology

Conway Corp.

Michael W. Harris

President

Kinetic Strategies Inc.

Paul Pishal

Director, Business Development

Philips Electronics

Law and Public-Policy Roundtables

Room 403A

Rate Regulation, Effective

Competition and Leased Access

Facilitators:

Christopher J. Harvie

Partner

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris,

Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.

Wes Heppler

Partner

Cole, Raywid & Braverman

Poles, Interconnection, Municipal

Telecommunications Franchising

and Rights-of-Way Issues

Facilitators:

Lesla Lehtonen

Assistant General Counsel

CCTA

Paul Glist

Partner

Cole, Raywid & Braverman

Digital and Analog Must-Carry,

Retransmission Consent, Copyright

and Music-Licensing Issues

Facilitators:

Seth A. Davidson

Partner

Fleischman & Walsh, L.L.P.

Bill Roberts

Senior Attorney

U.S. Copyright Office

Bruce D. Sokler

Partner

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris,

Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.

Facing MMDS, SMATV, DBS

and Telco Video Competition

and the MDU Inside-Wiring Rules

Facilitators:

John Seiver

Partner

Cole, Raywid & Braverman

Matthew P. Zinn

Senior Attorney, Broadband Law

& Public Policy

MediaOne

FCC Technical Requirements:

Set-Top Boxes, Emergency-Alert

System and Closed Captioning

Facilitator:

Loretta Polk

Associate General Counsel

NCTA

Franchise Administration,

Renewals and Transfers in

an Era of Consolidation

Facilitators:

Madie Gustafson

Senior VP, Franchising and

Local Government Affairs

AT&T Broadband

Mark Palchick

Esquire

Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease LP

Jeremy Stern

Principal

Broadband Business Affairs

Late Fee and Other

Consumer-Protection Litigation

Facilitators:

Kathleen Marron

Partner

Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi

Richard R. Patch

Partner

Coblentz, Patch, Duffy & Bass L.L.P.

The Internet: Legal Issues

When Offering Cable Online Services

Facilitators:

Barbara Esbin

Dow, Lohnes & Albertson

Howard Homonoff

General Counsel

NBC Cable Networks

David Pine

VP and General Counsel

Excite@Home

Telephony: Legal Issues

When Cable Companies

Offer Telephone Services

Facilitators:

James Casserly

Partner

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris,

Glovsky & Popeo P.C.

James R. "Jim" Coltharp

Senior Director, Public Policy

Comcast

Carrington F. Phillip

VP, Regulatory Affairs

Cox

4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Riding the Regulatory

Roller Coaster: A View

From the Portals

Room 402A

Moderator:

Jeffrey Sinsheimer

VP, Law and Public Policy

CCTA

Speakers:

Dale Hatfield

Chief, Office of Engineering

and Technology

FCC

Adonis Hoffman

Deputy Chief, Cable Services Bureau

FCC

William Johnson

Deputy Chief, Cable Services Bureau

FCC

Deborah Lathen

Chief, Cable Services Bureau

FCC

Robert Pepper

Chief, Office of Plans and Policy

FCC

Friday, Dec. 17

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Registration Open

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Exhibits Open

9 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Concurrent Workshops

Digital Workshops

Room 408B

That Secure Feeling

Speaker:

Mark Laubach

Chairman

Inconvenient Networks

Will New Services Fit the Bill?

Speaker:

Tony Ahillas

Senior Technical Consultant

Portal Software Inc.

Managing Your Network Traffic

Speaker:

Jeff Walker

Director of Product Management

Multimedia Group

Motorola

Battle for the Box

Speakers:

Don Dulchinos

Senior Director, Advanced

Platform Services

CableLabs

Sid Gregory

Senior VP, Technology

and Service Development

Interactive Offering Group

AT&T Broadband

Technical Session:

SCTE Certification Testing

Room 411, Theatre

Moderator:

Alan Babcock

Director of Training Development

SCTE