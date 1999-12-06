Wired2K Western Show Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 14
11 a.m. - 6:30.p.m.
Registration Open
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Global Summit- Open Sessions
1 p.m.
Open Session
International Cable:
Follow the Money
Room 406
Moderator:
Bill Mahoney
Associate Publisher
Multichannel News International
2 p.m.
Open Session
Technology Update:
The World View
Room 406
Moderators:
Rex Porter
Editor
Communications Technology
Alex Swan
Editor
International Cable
Speaker:
Richard R. Green
President and CEO
Cable Television Laboratories Inc.
3 p.m.
Latin American Roundtables
Tapping Into Ad Dollars
Room 404
Speakers:
Ashley Marable
VP, Advertising Sales
Fox Latin America
Eduardo Ruiz
President
The Weather Channel
Latin America
Bring On the New Revenue
Room 404
Speaker:
Howard Gladstone
President
Gladstone Strategic Marketing
May I Help You?
Room 404
3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Plenary General Session
Wired2K: Silicon
Valley Goes Cable
Room 408
Moderator:
Jim Louderback
VP and Editorial Director/
On-Air Personality, ZDTV
Speakers:
C.J. Fredericksen
Director, Advanced Television
Enhancement Forum
Director, Industry Marketing Manager,
Home Products Group
Intel Corp.
Phil Goldman
General Manager, TV Platforms
Microsoft Corp.
Larry Lux
CEO
Pseudo Programs
Avram Miller
CEO
The Avram Miller Co.
Mark Porter
VP, Interactive Television
Oracle Corp.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Registration Open
9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Opening General Session
Concourse Hall
Welcome Remarks:
William K. Geppert
Chairman
California Cable Television Association
VP and General Manager
Cox Communications Inc.
Speaker:
Robert Sachs
President
National Cable Television Association
Wired2K: A Cable Odyssey
Moderator:
Jeff Greenfield
Senior Analyst
Cable News Network
Speakers:
Michael Bloomberg
President and CEO
Bloomberg L.P.
Barry Diller
Chairman and CEO
USA Networks Inc.
R.E. "Ted" Turner
Vice Chairman
Time Warner Inc.
10:30 a.m.
Exhibition Grand Opening
10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Exhibits Open
1 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Watch Cable Enable:
Selling in the Digital World
Room 408A
Moderator:
Channing Dawson
Senior VP, New Media
Home & Garden Television
Speakers:
David Kaiser
CEO and Founder
B3TV
Tim Krass
Senior VP
Affiliate Sales and Marketing
Intertainer Inc.
Patti Marciano
Manager, Bundling and E-Commerce
Cox
William E. Pence
Director of Development and
Customer Pilots, Internet Media
IBM Corp.
The Rules of the Game
Room 409
Moderator:
Frank Deford
Senior Contributing Writer
Sports Illustrated
Speakers:
Andy Dolich
Executive VP, Sports Marketing
Tickets.com Inc.
Chris Meyers
Anchor, Fox Sports News
Host, NFL This Morning
Jack Williams
President and CEO
Comcast SportsNet
Delivering Dialtone:
Cable's New Connection
Room 408B
Moderator:
Ann Burr
Executive VP
Time Warner Cable
Speakers:
Lois A. Hedgpeth
President, Pacific and Western Region,
Consumer Marketing Division
AT&T Corp.
Jim Lakin
VP and Chief Marketing Officer
Arris Interactive LLC
Dee Dee Nye
VP, Cable Communications
Lucent Technologies
Carmelo Tillona
Senior VP, Corporate Development
Le Groupe Vidéotron Ltée
Competitive Strategies
For the Millennium
Room 404
Moderator:
Katherine Lewis
Senior VP,
Strategic Market Planning
Cablevision Systems Corp.
Speakers:
Steven E. Apodaca
Director, Strategic
Business Initiatives
AT&T Broadband
& Internet Services
William S. Lindquist
Marketing Director
Cablevision
Jimmy Schaeffler
Chairman and CEO
The Carmel Group
Protecting Rights
Around the World
Room 402
Moderator:
Daniel Waggoner
Partner
Davis, Wright, Tremaine, LLP
Speakers:
Susan P. Cronin
Intellectual-Property
Rights Coordinator
U.S. Department of State
Scott Martin
Senior VP
Intellectual Property and
Associate General Counsel
Paramount Pictures Corp.
David Nimmer
Counsel
Irell & Marella
Mary Pittelli
President and COO
Television Association of
Programmers, Latin America
CPUC Roundtable
Room 405
Facilitator:
Richard Smith
Director of Regulatory Affairs
Cox
Speakers:
Gretchen Dumas
Attorney
California Public
Utilities Commission
Technical Session-
IP-Telephony Update
Room 411, Theatre
Moderator:
Justin Junkus
President
KnowledgeLink
Speakers:
J.R. Anderson
VP of Applied Technologies
High Speed Access Corp.
John T. Chapman
System Architect
Cable Products and Solutions
Cisco Systems Inc.
Greg Dubberly
Principal Engineer
Scientific-Atlanta Inc.
2:30 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Cable Brings the
Smart Home
Room 404
Moderator:
Tracy Swedlow
President
InteractiveTV Today
Speakers:
Teri Lasley
Broadband-Development Manager,
Intel Architecture Labs
Intel
Kimberly Toonen
VP, New Business Development
Cox
Packaging the Goods:
Bundling Broadband Services
Room 409
Moderator:
Joseph Rooney
VP, Marketing
Cox
Speakers:
Grant Gabrielson
VP, Product Management
CSG Systems Inc.
Keely McGeehan
VP, High Speed Data and
Digital Telephone Services
MediaOne Group Inc.
David Van Valkenburg
Senior VP
MediaOne
Former Chief Executive
Telewest Communications plc
Let the Music Play
Room 408B
Moderator:
Bruce Haring
High-Tech Reporter
USA Today
Speakers:
David Goldberg
CEO
LAUNCH Media Inc.
Stephen McMahon
Director, Road Runner Services
Time Warner Cable,
San Diego Division
Fred Seibert
President
MTV Networks Online
Chairman
MTVi
Advertising Gets Active
Room 406
Moderator:
Joseph W. Ostrow
President and CEO
Cabletelevision Advertising
Bureau
Speakers:
Billy Farina
VP, Advertising Sales
Cox
James J. Porçarelli
Director, Client Services
MediaCom/Grey Advertising
Kent Valandra
Executive VP,
General Manager of New Media
Western Initiative
Media Worldwide
Susan Whiting
General Manager, National Services
Nielsen Media Research
Where We've Been; Where We're Going
Room 403B
Moderator:
Spencer R. Kaitz
President and General Counsel
CCTA
Speakers:
Ann Burr
Executive VP
Time Warner Cable
Kate McEnroe
President
AMC Networks
Maggie Wilderotter
President and CEO
Wink Communications Inc.
The Operator/Programmer Dance:
Fewer Partners, Different Steps?
Room 408A
Moderator:
Louis A. Borrelli Jr.
Speakers:
Carole Black
President and CEO
Lifetime Entertainment Services
Matt Bond
Executive VP, Programming
AT&T Broadband
President, Satellite Services
Headend in the Sky
Larry Divney
President and CEO
Comedy Central
Larry Wangberg
Chairman and CEO
ZDTV
The View from the Hill:
Washington Insiders on Cable
Room 402
Moderator:
Jerry Yanowitz
VP, Federal Affairs
CCTA
Technical Session: Regulatory Update
Room 411, Theatre
Moderator:
Stephen Ross
Society of Cable and
Telecommunications Engineers
Of Counsel
Ross and Hardies
Speakers:
Wendell Bailey
VP for Advanced
Cable Technology
NBC Cable
William Check
VP of Science and Technology
NCTA
John Wong
Chief, Engineering and
Technical Services Division,
Cable Services Bureau
FCC
Thursday, Dec.16
8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Registration Open
8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
General Session Concourse Hall
Welcome:
Spencer R. Kaitz
President and General Counsel
CCTA
Special Address:
William Kennard
Chairman
FCC
Wired2K: The New Frontier
Moderator:
Ben Stein
Commentator, "Indecision 2000"
Host, Turn Ben Stein On
Comedy Central
Speakers:
Paul Bosco
VP and General Manager,
Cable and Wireless
Product and Solutions
Cisco
Mark Cuban
Founder and Former President
Broadcast.com Inc.
Kim LeMasters
Chairman and CEO
Replay Networks Inc.
John C. Malone
Chairman
Liberty Media Group
10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Exhibits Open
10:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Analyze This!
Room 408B
Moderator:
John Higgins
Deputy Editor
Broadcasting & Cable
Speakers:
Richard A. Bilotti
Managing Director, Equity Research
Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co.
Barry Kaplan
Managing Director
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
Lawrence F. Marcus
VP, New Media Research
Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown
Data Mining in the High-Tech World
Room 408A
Moderator:
Susan E. McLaughlin
VP, Database and Internet Marketing
Charter Communications
Speakers:
Steve Abraham
Managing Partner - Global
Entertainment/Media Consulting
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Paul Mitchell
Senior Group Manager,
Interactive Television
Microsoft
David M. Newman
Senior Attorney
Western Region, San Francisco
Federal Trade Commission
L.A. Case Study: Pulling
The Plug on Public Access?
Room 402
Moderator:
William J. Rosendahl
VP, Operations, Southern
California Region
Adelphia Communications Corp.
Speakers:
Robin Gee
Board Member
Los Angeles Cable Television
Access Corp.
Alex Padilla
Council Member
City of Los Angeles
7th District
Perry C. Parks III
VP, Government and Public Affairs
MediaOne
Tracy Westen
President, Center for
Governmental Studies
President, The Democracy Network
Broadbanding Your Brand
Room 404
Moderator:
Billy Pittard
CEO/President
Pittard Sullivan
Speakers:
Richard Gingras
VP, Programming and
Editor in Chief
Excite@Home Corp.
Mark Hardie
Senior Analyst,
New Media Research
Forrester Research Inc.
Greg Moyer
President, Regional Programming
Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.
Douglas P. Seserman
Senior VP, Marketing
AT&T Broadband
Front-Line Staff: The Next Generation
Room 406
Moderator:
Michael Dyer
VP, Training and
Organizational Development
Cox
Speakers:
Beth Arnholt
Senior Director of Recruitment
Comcast Cable Communications Inc.
Kimberly Edmunds
VP, Customer Service
Cox
Kevin Marvel
Director, Employment and Services
General Instrument Corp.
George C. Simon Jr.
Senior VP, Training and Education
AT&T Broadband
Competition.fcc: Connecting
The Telecom Policy Dots
Room 409
Moderator:
Jerry Yanowitz
VP, Federal Affairs
CCTA
Speakers:
Rick Chessen
Senior Legal Advisor to
Commissioner Tristani
FCC
David Goodfriend
Legal Advisor for
Commissioner Ness
FCC
Marsha McBride
Senior Legal Advisor for
Commissioner Powell
FCC
Thomas C. Power
Senior Legal Advisor to
Chairman Kennard
FCC
Technical Session:
In-Home Networks
Room 411, Theatre
Moderator:
Alan Babcock
Director of Training Development
SCTE
Speakers:
John J. Downey
Training Development Engineer
Wavetek Wandel Goltermann
Anthony Filanowski
Senior Proposal Administrator,
Systems Marketing
GI
Jack Holloway
Chief Technology Officer,
Home Networking Business Unit
Broadcom Corp.
12 Noon - 1:30 p.m.
Luncheon - Petree Hall, West Hall
Special Address:
Susan Ness
Commissioner
FCC
Hollywood Goes Digital
Moderator:
Roger Ebert
Film Critic
Chicago Sun-Times
Speakers:
Joe Cantwell
Executive VP, New Media
Bravo Networks
Brad Hunt
Chief Technology Officer
Motion Picture Association of America
Ken Williams
President
Sony Pictures
Digital Studios Division
1:45 p.m.- 3 p.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Managing the Flow
of the Pipeline
Room 409
Moderator:
Leslie Ellis
Senior Technology Analyst
Paul Kagan Associates Inc.
Speakers:
Jim Chiddix
Chief Technical Officer
Time Warner Cable
Mark Coblitz
VP, Strategic Planning
Comcast Corp.
Tony Werner
Executive VP, Engineering
& Technical Operations
Chief Technology Officer
AT&T Broadband
Your Constituent Is My Customer:
Let's Stand and Deliver
Room 402
Moderator:
John Wolfe
VP
Government and Public Affairs,
New England Operations
Cox
Speakers:
Daryl Anderson
Executive Director
Office of Cable TV and
Telecommunications
Randy Fisher
VP Legal Affairs and General Counsel
Adelphia
Paul Janis
Acting Assistant General Manager
Information Technology Agency
City of Los Angeles
Susan Bitter Smith
Executive Director
Arizona Cable
Telecommunications Association
Narrowing Your Target in a
Broadband Universe: Shooting
For a Specific Audience
Room 406
Moderator:
David Harris
VP
Marketing, Sales and
New Business Development
Cox
Speakers:
Jane Alexander Bulman
National Marketing Director
Comcast
Judy Girard
Senior VP
Programming and Content Development
Scripps Networks
Joseph P. Lawson
VP of Marketing
Bresnan Communications
Jeff Valdez
Co-Chairman
Si TV
The Really New Revenue Streams
Room 404
Moderator:
Michael K. Fleming
President
Game Show Network
Speakers:
Maggie Bellville
Senior VP
Cox
Robert Clasen
Chairman and CEO
ICTV Inc.
Brian Graden
Executive VP, Programming
MTV Networks
Michael S. Willner
President
Insight Communications Co. Inc.
CPUC Roundtable
Room 405
Moderator:
Bob Kargoll
Regulatory Director
AT&T Corp.
Speakers:
Alfred Fa'arman
Senior Engineer
California PUC
Ira Kalinsky
Attorney
California PUC
Helen Mickiewicz
Attorney
California PUC
Technical Session: How Are
We Doing in Reverse?
Room 411, Theatre
Moderator:
Steve Allen
Western Sales Engineer
TVC Technology Center/Region 1 Director
SCTE
Speakers:
John Hickman
Network Operations Manager
Cox
Mark Millet
Senior System Architect,
Broadband Networks
Cisco
Kevin Wilkes
VP/Managing Director,
Network Systems Integration
WorldBridge Broadband Services Inc.
3:15 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Concurrent Sessions
Truly Cable-Ready: Creating the
Smartsystem Connections
Room 404
Moderator:
Terry Shaw
Senior Advisor, Network Systems
CableLabs
Speakers:
Don Apruzzese
Director of Business Development
ShareWave Inc.
Glenn Edens
VP, Broadband Technology
AT&T
Ben Manny
Director, Residential Communications
Intel
Todd Thibodeaux
VP and Senior Economist
Market Research
Consumer Electronics Association
Mastering the Digital Domain
Room 406
Moderator:
Robert A. Stengel
Principal
Continental Consulting Group LLC
Speakers:
Steven R. Bouchard
VP, Video-Product Marketing
MediaOne
Kathleen A. Dore
President
Bravo Networks
Lynne E. Elander
Director, Product Development
Cox
Bill Goodwyn
Executive VP, Affiliate
Sales and Marketing
Discovery Networks U.S.
Going Retail: Boxes & Beyond
Room 409
Moderator:
Daniel Hillen
VP, Sales Channel Development
MediaOne
Speakers:
Dick Day
Corporate VP and General Manager,
Multimedia Market Division
Motorola Inc.
David R. Martella
VP, Business Development
And Emerging Technologies
RadioShack
Peter Roberts
Director of Alternate Channels and Retail
AT&T Broadband
Technical Session :
DOCSIS 1.X -Where
Are We and Where
Are We Going?
Room 411, Theatre
Moderator:
Donna Brune
Director of Global
Operator Marketing,
Cable-Access Division
3Com Corp.
Speakers:
Mike Bailey
Manager, Information Technology
Conway Corp.
Michael W. Harris
President
Kinetic Strategies Inc.
Paul Pishal
Director, Business Development
Philips Electronics
Law and Public-Policy Roundtables
Room 403A
Rate Regulation, Effective
Competition and Leased Access
Facilitators:
Christopher J. Harvie
Partner
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris,
Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.
Wes Heppler
Partner
Cole, Raywid & Braverman
Poles, Interconnection, Municipal
Telecommunications Franchising
and Rights-of-Way Issues
Facilitators:
Lesla Lehtonen
Assistant General Counsel
CCTA
Paul Glist
Partner
Cole, Raywid & Braverman
Digital and Analog Must-Carry,
Retransmission Consent, Copyright
and Music-Licensing Issues
Facilitators:
Seth A. Davidson
Partner
Fleischman & Walsh, L.L.P.
Bill Roberts
Senior Attorney
U.S. Copyright Office
Bruce D. Sokler
Partner
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris,
Glovsky & Popeo, P.C.
Facing MMDS, SMATV, DBS
and Telco Video Competition
and the MDU Inside-Wiring Rules
Facilitators:
John Seiver
Partner
Cole, Raywid & Braverman
Matthew P. Zinn
Senior Attorney, Broadband Law
& Public Policy
MediaOne
FCC Technical Requirements:
Set-Top Boxes, Emergency-Alert
System and Closed Captioning
Facilitator:
Loretta Polk
Associate General Counsel
NCTA
Franchise Administration,
Renewals and Transfers in
an Era of Consolidation
Facilitators:
Madie Gustafson
Senior VP, Franchising and
Local Government Affairs
AT&T Broadband
Mark Palchick
Esquire
Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease LP
Jeremy Stern
Principal
Broadband Business Affairs
Late Fee and Other
Consumer-Protection Litigation
Facilitators:
Kathleen Marron
Partner
Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi
Richard R. Patch
Partner
Coblentz, Patch, Duffy & Bass L.L.P.
The Internet: Legal Issues
When Offering Cable Online Services
Facilitators:
Barbara Esbin
Dow, Lohnes & Albertson
Howard Homonoff
General Counsel
NBC Cable Networks
David Pine
VP and General Counsel
Telephony: Legal Issues
When Cable Companies
Offer Telephone Services
Facilitators:
James Casserly
Partner
Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris,
Glovsky & Popeo P.C.
James R. "Jim" Coltharp
Senior Director, Public Policy
Comcast
Carrington F. Phillip
VP, Regulatory Affairs
Cox
4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.
Riding the Regulatory
Roller Coaster: A View
From the Portals
Room 402A
Moderator:
Jeffrey Sinsheimer
VP, Law and Public Policy
CCTA
Speakers:
Dale Hatfield
Chief, Office of Engineering
and Technology
FCC
Adonis Hoffman
Deputy Chief, Cable Services Bureau
FCC
William Johnson
Deputy Chief, Cable Services Bureau
FCC
Deborah Lathen
Chief, Cable Services Bureau
FCC
Robert Pepper
Chief, Office of Plans and Policy
FCC
Friday, Dec. 17
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Registration Open
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Exhibits Open
9 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
Concurrent Workshops
Digital Workshops
Room 408B
That Secure Feeling
Speaker:
Mark Laubach
Chairman
Inconvenient Networks
Will New Services Fit the Bill?
Speaker:
Tony Ahillas
Senior Technical Consultant
Portal Software Inc.
Managing Your Network Traffic
Speaker:
Jeff Walker
Director of Product Management
Multimedia Group
Motorola
Battle for the Box
Speakers:
Don Dulchinos
Senior Director, Advanced
Platform Services
CableLabs
Sid Gregory
Senior VP, Technology
and Service Development
Interactive Offering Group
AT&T Broadband
Technical Session:
SCTE Certification Testing
Room 411, Theatre
Moderator:
Alan Babcock
Director of Training Development
SCTE
