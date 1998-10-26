WinStar, Lucent Ink $2B Expansion

Wireless broadband gained strength as a credible force in

local access technology on several fronts last week, most notably with announcement of a

$2-billion infrastructure expansion deal between WinStar Communications and Lucent

Technologies, Inc.

At the same time, the Federal Communications Commission's

Wireless Bureau said it had completed licensing of nearly all winners of last spring's

LMDS (local multipoint distribution service) auction, including top bidder WNP

Communications, which was in the process of completing a round of financing to cover costs

of initial buildouts.

And Comcast Corp., holder of licenses across the country in

the Wireless Communications Services spectrum tier, offered some clues about its plans

domestically as well as on the international front, where it intends to pursue wireless

broadband licenses at the 38 gigahertz level.

WinStar, which provides fixed point-to-point broadband

services to over 10,000 business customers in 27 U.S. cities, will be able to tap up to $2

billion in capital funding from Lucent as part of an expansion program targeting some 100

cities worldwide with point-to-multipoint as well as point-to-point services over the next

five years, officials said.

"WIth Lucent's network knowledge behind us, we're

positioned to be the first competitive carrier to create a nearly ubiquitous end-to-end

broadband network in the top 100 world markets," said William Rouhana, chairman and

CEO of WinStar.

The $2-billion funding agreement, to be tapped in $500

million increments and complemented by a $500-million capital reserve WinStar has already

amassed, calls for Lucent to be the integrator and primary equipment supplier, with

WinStar reserving final say in network design, Rouhana said.

Lucent will supply gear such as its new generation of

multiprotocol "AnyMedia" class 5 switches, digital loop carrier and IP (Internet

protocol) access systems, remote access concentrators and the 80-wavelength DWDM (dense

wavelength division multiplexing) "WaveStar" fiber optic system. The latter will

be used in linking wireless transmitter hubs at the regional level as well as central

offices across the U.S. and elsewhere.

Sources said Lucent has agreed to select "best of

breed" equipment in other areas, including the all-important radio technology to be

used in the new point-to-multipoint deployments, now slated to get underway commercially

by year's end following nearly a year of testing over a hub array in Washington, D.C.

WinStar has been using radio systems supplied by Northern

Telecom and Hughes Communications Inc., but has not said who its suppliers will be for the

nationwide rollout.

"We anticipate that, over time, Lucent's technology

will emerge as the leader for the over-the-air portion of the network, but, for now, we'll

probably use other suppliers," said a company source, who requested anonymity.

Point-to-multipoint remains a "major priority" in

WinStar's expansion program, he added.

WinStar, building gear to operate at both the 38 GHz tier

and the 28 GHz LMDS tier, where it holds licenses in a handful of markets, is moving just

behind Teligent Inc. in getting point-to-multipoint (PMP) technology into commercial

operation. Teligent, with licenses nationwide at 24 GHz, launched the first commercial PMP

two-way wireless broadband operation anywhere in Los Angeles last month.

LMDS operators, with less capital funding support than

WinStar and Teligent, have been slower to get going in their deployments of the new PMP

technology. Providers have generally positioned PMP technology to be used initially in

supplying broadband voice and data services to business markets, with residential markets

to follow once equipment costs reach consumer price points. Moreover, a slow licensing

process at the FCC has made it hard for many LMDS spectrum holders to move ahead.

WNP had to wait several months longer than anticipated to

get its LMDS licenses, but, with 1.15 GHz of spectrum to work with in 39 Basic Trading

Areas representing 41 percent of the U.S. population, WNP has a lot going for it,

including the flexibility to lease portions of its spectrum to other providers. So far,

the company has indicated it wants to be a primary supplier rather than seeking to resell

spectrum to bigger players.

"We're pursuing the buildout and hiring people,"

said WNP president Tom Jones. "Everything is on track."

At the FCC, the Wireless Bureau is "down to just a few

licenses" yet to be issued out of the 864 that were successfully auctioned in the A

(1.15 GHz) and B (150 MHz) blocks, said a commission source. There are 114 A-block and

eight B-block licenses that weren't bid on that the agency will reauction next year, the

source added.

Comcast, which initially showed interest in LMDS but backed

away from bidding, amassed much smaller blocks of spectrum in the earlier WCS auctions at

the 2.3 GHz tier.

The company picked up 10 MHz blocks covering about half the

country, which it now intends to use as a "wireless fill-in" to reach areas not

covered by cable for provision of high- speed data services, according to company sources.

At the same time, the company is moving to take advantage

of wireless broadband technology in Europe by taking a majority stake in Brussels-based

TeleSource Corp., a startup holding a test license at 38 GHz in Amsterdam and hoping to be

licensed there and in Germany by early next year.

"We expect that within the next few years governments

throughout Western Europe will allocate frequencies for broadband wireless, and TeleSource

intends to be a part of this significant growth," said Brian Gibbons, a senior

executive with Comcast International.