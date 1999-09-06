Wink Signs Content Deal with Discovery

Following its successful $77 million initial public

offering, Wink Communications Inc. has signed up another formidable taker for its

interactive-TV-programming technology.

Discovery Communications Inc. inked an agreement last

week to integrate Wink's technology into both Discovery Channel and The

Learning Channel starting later this year.

Wink allows viewers to obtain additional information

related to program content or advertising as they're watching TV with the click of a

remote. Wink provides interactive overlays, which appear as graphics and text, and the

service is available free-of-charge to users with Wink-enabled cable boxes.

"Our mission is to bring the stories and adventures of

the real world into viewers' living rooms," DCI president and chief operating

officer Judith A. McHale said in a prepared statement.

Discovery's extensive reach was one attractive aspect

of the deal for Wink. Discovery Channel reaches nearly 77 million subscribers in the

United States, while TLC adds around 70 million.

Wink hopes to tap into the enormous electronic-commerce

potential that both networks could deliver with the interactive Wink product.

One hypothetical example would be a cooking show on TLC.

The Wink enhancement -- which resembles a pop-up closed-captioning box -- would allow

viewers to purchase the recipe of the dish being created on the show.

Wink has an established fulfillment capability that would

make this type of transaction possible. "Wink's technology is perfectly suited

for the high-quality, engaging programming from Discovery Networks [U.S.]," Wink CEO

Maggie Wilderotter said.

Wink is affiliated with 21 other cable programmers, most

notably ESPN and The Weather Channel. TWC allows Wink-assisted viewers to check out local

weather conditions on-demand while watching coverage of broader weather stories like

Hurricane Dennis.

Wink has also signed up the four major broadcast networks

and five of the top six MSOs. AT&T Broadband & Internet Services, Comcast Corp.,

Cox Communications Inc., Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable offer Wink

technology on their systems.

In addition, Wink has an agreement with

direct-broadcast-satellite provider DirecTV Inc., which is also an investor in the

company.

Through these affiliations, Wink is currently available in

40,000 households in such markets as Kingsport, Tenn.; St. Louis; and Maryville, Ill. As

its major cable-operator partners continue to roll out advanced-analog and digital set-top

boxes, Wink hopes to see its penetration numbers soar.

Wink's Aug. 19 IPO made a lot of its well-heeled

investors, including Microsoft Corp., quite happy.

Microsoft, which spent $30 million for a 10 percent Wink

stake before the offering, now has a holding with an estimated value of $100 million.

Other investors that benefited from the IPO include DirecTV

and Vulcan Ventures Inc., the investment arm of Microsoft cofounder and Charter principal

owner Paul Allen.