Wink Extends to S-As Digital Set-Tops

Atlanta -- Scientific-Atlanta Inc. and Wink Communications

Inc. agreed to collaborate last week, with S-A saying that it will add Wink's

enhanced-broadcasting and electronic-commerce platforms to its Explorer 2000 digital

set-tops.

Wink's technology is already slated to run on

S-A's analog set-top line, as well as on set-top boxes made by General Instrument

Corp. and Pioneer New Media Technologies.

Michael Harney, vice president and general manager of

S-A's digital-subscriber-networks group, said in a prepared statement that

Wink's suite of applications "is an excellent example of the new services that

take advantage of [S-A's] two-way, interactive digital network."

Maggie Wilderotter, president and CEO of Wink, said in the

statement that S-A and Wink "share a common desire to expand viewer and operator

choice, to embrace open standards and to push the boundaries of television into the

future."

That future will include both interactive-TV applications

-- Wink already holds development agreements with Cable News Network, Courtroom Television

Network, ESPN, Nickelodeon, Showtime, The Weather Channel and many other programmers -- as

well as interactive advertising.

Earlier this month, Wink signed AT&T Corp., Levi

Strauss & Co. and General Electric Co., among others, to develop TV-based methods for

consumers to order product literature or merchandise.

In that arrangement, Wink aggregates those consumer clicks

and forwards the information to advertisers, programmers and fulfillment houses, "per

Cable Television Laboratories Inc.'s OpenCable specifications," officials said.

As a part of the Wink/S-A deal, Wink joined S-A's

"CreativEdge" content-development program. S-A executives described CreativEdge

as a means to accelerate the deployment of interactive-TV technologies and applications;

developers who join receive technical-support services, software discounts and

certification services.