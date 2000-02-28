Wink Deals with Some Digital Delays

Wink Communications Inc. faces some software-integration

work that will prevent MSOs deploying digital set-tops other than Scientific-Atlanta

Inc.'s "Explorer" line from launching the interactive service until at

least this summer.

The delays may be only temporary. But Wink's future is

tied to digital-cable launches, and the company is banking on widespread deployment of its

service through in order to collect fees from advertisers that have agreed to produce

Wink-enhanced ads.

The company expects all of its subscribers to be using

digital set-tops by the end of next year, but only one MSO -- Charter Communications Inc.

-- has Wink running on digital set-tops in subscriber homes.

Wink is deployed on 250,000 set-tops in the United States,

mostly advanced-analog boxes.

One of Wink's first carriage deals, announced in

December 1998, was a coveted spot on Time Warner Cable's New York City

advanced-analog rollout. The deal also included Wink distribution through digital

set-tops.

But Time Warner did not add Wink to its recent digital

rollout in New York, explaining that Wink doesn't work on its platform yet.

"We do have an agreement that we will work with them

for a digital rollout, but Wink is not ready developmentally or technically to be on

'DTV,'" Time Warner Cable New York City spokeswoman Harriet

Novet said.

"They have some things to do before they'll be on

our digital tier," Novet added, noting that it may take six to nine months for Wink

to complete the software integration needed to make the service operate on the

system's digital platform.

Time Warner is rolling out a combination of S-A Explorer

and Pioneer New Media Technologies Inc. "Voyager" digital set-tops, but the

system is using Pioneer's "Passport" software platform to run both

set-tops.

If the system had chosen S-A's "Sara"

software platform -- the only digital platform Wink currently supports -- Wink could have

launched earlier on the New York system, CEO Maggie Wilderotter said.

The company didn't begin the integration work for the

Pioneer platform until several months ago, when Time Warner selected the Passport

platform, she explained.

Wink expects to complete the integration work for the

Pioneer set-tops by July, Wilderotter said.

In December, Wink announced a deal with Insight

Communications Co. Inc. to deploy Wink early this year on Insight digital systems, which

run on Source Media Inc.'s virtual-modem platform.

Wink now expects a 60-day delay in completing the software

integration that will allow it to operate on the Motorola Broadband Communications Sector

"DCT-2000" digital set-tops Insight will deploy. Wink figures to launch on

Insight this summer, Wilderotter said.

But both she and Insight president Michael Willner said

Insight didn't plan to launch Wink until this summer anyway, emphasizing that the

DCT-2000 integration work isn't an issue for Insight.

Willner added that integration issues are fairly common in

the industry. "It took us probably six or eight weeks longer than we expected to

integrate the Diva [Systems Corp. video-on-demand] product into the DCT-2000

configuration, and there were bugs that needed to be worked out. It's no big deal.

It's just the integration process that needs to take place," he said.

Wilderotter said last week that Wink has no plans to

integrate its product with the lower-end "DCT-1000" and "DCT-1200"

digital set-tops. "We are not focused on those platforms today. It's not that we

can't be, but there's no more volume of those products shipping," she

added.

"That's going to be an issue that follows the

DCT-1000 and 1200 around wherever they go. The difference between those two systems and

boxes and the 2000 and above is the fact that they don't have the memory and

wherewithal to handle some of [these interactive applications]," Paul Kagan

Associates Inc. senior analyst Leslie Ellis said.

Many MSOs will eventually replace those low-end digital

set-tops with more advanced set-tops capable of running Wink and services from other

interactive-television vendors, she added.

Since more than 6 million of the lower-end Motorola

set-tops have already been sold to U.S. operators, this may cause some problems for MSOs

that plan to deploy DCT-2000s in systems that already have the lower-end boxes, one MSO

executive said.

"If you're in a big market with 100,000 DCT-1000s

and you're going to try to market Wink, you can't market it to your digital

subscribers because one-half of them aren't going to get it," said the

executive, whose company has deployed Wink.

Wilderotter countered that the lack of DCT-1000 and

DCT-1200 support is not a concern, adding that it was an "opportunity for the

consumer to upgrade to a new tier or a new box."

Wink also has no timeline for integrating its product with

the high-end Motorola "DCT-5000" digital set-top, Wilderotter said. But Wink is

already integrated with Microsoft Corp.'s "TV Pak" platform, which works on

the DCT-5000 system, she added.

"If AT&T [Broadband & Internet Services] wants

to [deploy] the 5000 with Microsoft, Wink is automatically part of the platform,"

Wilderotter said.