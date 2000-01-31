Williams, iBEAM to Build Net-Broadcast Service

Sunnyvale, Calif. -- Williams Communications and iBEAM

Broadcasting Corp. announced a three-year, multimillion-dollar agreement last week that

will increase iBEAM's network capacity and functionality in delivering streaming content

to servers and regional data centers located around the Internet.

Williams's Vyvx services will provide iBEAM with redundant

teleport services, colocation opportunities and space segments bundled with the

"Williams Multi-Service Broadband Network" for aggregation and distribution of

Internet video and audio.

These services will allow iBEAM to leverage Vyvx

broadcast-quality satellite and fiber-transmission links to deliver Internet content to

iBEAM's network of "MaxCaster" servers.

"Teaming up with Vyvx was an obvious choice for

us," iBEAM CEO Peter Desnoes said in a news release. "Vyvx has proven its

ability to deliver high-quality video and audio for the largest traditional media

companies. By working together, iBEAM and Vyvx can bring this same level of fidelity,

reliability and mass-audience scale to Internet-content providers."

Vyvx customers include major broadcast- and

cable-television networks and affiliate stations; news services; professional- and

collegiate-sports organizations; individual broadcast stations; production studios;

national advertisers; and advertising agencies.

MaxCaster servers from iBEAM are located at the

"edge" of the Internet, close to the end-user.

The Williams hybrid fiber-satellite network will feed the

MaxCaster servers, allowing iBEAM to deliver streaming content on the Internet backbone

without congestion or quality degradation.