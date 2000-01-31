Williams, iBEAM to Build Net-Broadcast Service
By Staff
Sunnyvale, Calif. -- Williams Communications and iBEAM
Broadcasting Corp. announced a three-year, multimillion-dollar agreement last week that
will increase iBEAM's network capacity and functionality in delivering streaming content
to servers and regional data centers located around the Internet.
Williams's Vyvx services will provide iBEAM with redundant
teleport services, colocation opportunities and space segments bundled with the
"Williams Multi-Service Broadband Network" for aggregation and distribution of
Internet video and audio.
These services will allow iBEAM to leverage Vyvx
broadcast-quality satellite and fiber-transmission links to deliver Internet content to
iBEAM's network of "MaxCaster" servers.
"Teaming up with Vyvx was an obvious choice for
us," iBEAM CEO Peter Desnoes said in a news release. "Vyvx has proven its
ability to deliver high-quality video and audio for the largest traditional media
companies. By working together, iBEAM and Vyvx can bring this same level of fidelity,
reliability and mass-audience scale to Internet-content providers."
Vyvx customers include major broadcast- and
cable-television networks and affiliate stations; news services; professional- and
collegiate-sports organizations; individual broadcast stations; production studios;
national advertisers; and advertising agencies.
MaxCaster servers from iBEAM are located at the
"edge" of the Internet, close to the end-user.
The Williams hybrid fiber-satellite network will feed the
MaxCaster servers, allowing iBEAM to deliver streaming content on the Internet backbone
without congestion or quality degradation.
