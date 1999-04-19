Wholl Be The Next Decker?

Washington -- Just for fun, Multichannel News put

together a list of possible successors to National Cable Television Association

president Decker Anstrom, with input from various other handicappers inside and outside of

the industry. Send us your best guess:

we'd love to hear it.

Strong Possibilities:

Robert Sachs: Former MediaOne Group Inc. lawyer, now a

private consultant.

Michael Powell: Republican Federal Communications

Commission commissioner.

June Travis: Former NCTA executive vice president.

Torie Clarke: Former NCTA spokeswoman.

Good Chances:

James O'Brien: Former Jones Intercable Inc. president.

Sandy Wilson: Former FCC Cable Services Bureau chief.

Brenda Fox: Former NCTA staffer.

Outside Shots:

Former Rep. Jack Fields (R-Texas): now a lobbyist.

Kathleen Wallman: Former FCC staffer.

Highly Unlikely:

Kay Koplovitz: Former USA Network CEO.

Former Sen. Larry Pressler (R-S.D.): now a lobbyist.

No Chance:

Reed Hundt: Former FCC chairman, now with McKinsey &

Co.

Larry Irving: Head of National Telecommunications and

Information Administration.

Michael Fuchs: Former Home Box Office chairman.