Wholl Be The Next Decker?
By Ted Hearn
Washington -- Just for fun, Multichannel News put
together a list of possible successors to National Cable Television Association
president Decker Anstrom, with input from various other handicappers inside and outside of
the industry. Send us your best guess:
we'd love to hear it.
Strong Possibilities:
Robert Sachs: Former MediaOne Group Inc. lawyer, now a
private consultant.
Michael Powell: Republican Federal Communications
Commission commissioner.
June Travis: Former NCTA executive vice president.
Torie Clarke: Former NCTA spokeswoman.
Good Chances:
James O'Brien: Former Jones Intercable Inc. president.
Sandy Wilson: Former FCC Cable Services Bureau chief.
Brenda Fox: Former NCTA staffer.
Outside Shots:
Former Rep. Jack Fields (R-Texas): now a lobbyist.
Kathleen Wallman: Former FCC staffer.
Highly Unlikely:
Kay Koplovitz: Former USA Network CEO.
Former Sen. Larry Pressler (R-S.D.): now a lobbyist.
No Chance:
Reed Hundt: Former FCC chairman, now with McKinsey &
Co.
Larry Irving: Head of National Telecommunications and
Information Administration.
Michael Fuchs: Former Home Box Office chairman.
