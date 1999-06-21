Where Are They Now?

A number of executives and staffers have left USA Networks

Inc. during the past year, all in the wake of Barry Diller's taking the reins. Here

are some of them and where they are working now.

Kay Koplovitz: The founder and ex-chairman of USA

Networks owns her own firm, holding company Koplovitz & Co.

Rod Perth: The former president of entertainment for

USA Networks was hired in April as president of Jim Henson Television Group Worldwide. But

in May, USA Networks filed a federal breach-of-contract lawsuit against him, seeking

damages and recovery of the $1.28 million severance package it paid him shortly before he

took his new job.

Andrew Besch: USA Networks' former senior vice

president of marketing is looking to start a wine bar and restaurant in Manhattan.

Barry Schulman: The former vice president of

programming for Sci-Fi Channel is now vice president of programming and strategic planning

at A&E Network.

Harry Mosher: The ex-chief of marketing for Sci-Fi is

now with DCA Advertising Inc., part of Dentsu, as a senior vice president and account

executive.

Diane Weingart: The former vice president of affiliate

marketing for USA Network just joined Pax TV as vice president of cable marketing.

Iris Burnett: The ex-senior vice president of corporate

communications, public affairs and government relations for USA Networks is an associate

professor at American University in its school of communications.

Sharleen Smith: USA Networks' former director of

new technologies is now vice president of convergence for Oxygen Media.

Monia Joblin: The ex-vice president of original

programming for USA Networks and head of original-series development for Sci-Fi is now

studying acting.

Lisa Galeano: A promotion-marketing manager for USA,

she is now corporate marketing manager for BBC Worldwide Americas Inc.

Karen Reynolds: The ex-director of media relations at

Sci-Fi is now at Nickelodeon as director of communications.

Medora Heilbron: USA Networks' vice president of

series development left last September. It's not known where she's working.

Ian Valentine: USA Networks' vice president of

long-form programming left last July. It's not known what he is doing.

-- Linda Moss.