Where Are They Now?
A number of executives and staffers have left USA Networks
Inc. during the past year, all in the wake of Barry Diller's taking the reins. Here
are some of them and where they are working now.
Kay Koplovitz: The founder and ex-chairman of USA
Networks owns her own firm, holding company Koplovitz & Co.
Rod Perth: The former president of entertainment for
USA Networks was hired in April as president of Jim Henson Television Group Worldwide. But
in May, USA Networks filed a federal breach-of-contract lawsuit against him, seeking
damages and recovery of the $1.28 million severance package it paid him shortly before he
took his new job.
Andrew Besch: USA Networks' former senior vice
president of marketing is looking to start a wine bar and restaurant in Manhattan.
Barry Schulman: The former vice president of
programming for Sci-Fi Channel is now vice president of programming and strategic planning
at A&E Network.
Harry Mosher: The ex-chief of marketing for Sci-Fi is
now with DCA Advertising Inc., part of Dentsu, as a senior vice president and account
executive.
Diane Weingart: The former vice president of affiliate
marketing for USA Network just joined Pax TV as vice president of cable marketing.
Iris Burnett: The ex-senior vice president of corporate
communications, public affairs and government relations for USA Networks is an associate
professor at American University in its school of communications.
Sharleen Smith: USA Networks' former director of
new technologies is now vice president of convergence for Oxygen Media.
Monia Joblin: The ex-vice president of original
programming for USA Networks and head of original-series development for Sci-Fi is now
studying acting.
Lisa Galeano: A promotion-marketing manager for USA,
she is now corporate marketing manager for BBC Worldwide Americas Inc.
Karen Reynolds: The ex-director of media relations at
Sci-Fi is now at Nickelodeon as director of communications.
Medora Heilbron: USA Networks' vice president of
series development left last September. It's not known where she's working.
Ian Valentine: USA Networks' vice president of
long-form programming left last July. It's not known what he is doing.
-- Linda Moss.
